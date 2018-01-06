Ziare.com
Actualitate > Donald Trump > presedinte SUA

Sub tirul dezvaluirilor din "Fire and Fury", Trump isi apara capacitatea mentala: Sunt un geniu foarte stabil!

Sambata, 06 Ianuarie 2018, ora 20:36

   

Sub tirul dezvaluirilor din "Fire and Fury", Trump isi apara capacitatea mentala: Sunt un geniu foarte stabil!
Donald Trump a publicat sambata trei mesaje pe contul sau de Twitter in care si-a aparat capacitatea mentala si faptul ca este potrivit pentru a ocupa functia de presedinte, descriindu-se ca un "geniu" si, in fapt, "un geniu foarte stabil".

In seria de mesaje - raspuns la cartea "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" a lui Michael Wolff - Donald Trump trece in revista momentele importante ale vietii lui profesionale, culminand cu ocuparea functiei de presedinte. Spune ca cele doua principale calitati ale lui "au fost stabilitatea mentala si sa fiu, cumva, foarte destept".

Volumul lui Wolff descrie o Casa Alba cuprinsa de haos, un presedinte care a fost nepregatit sa castige in 2016, si pe ajutoarele lui Trump care desconsidera abilitatile lui si care il descriu ca dezinformat si capricios.

Trump a mai scris ca trecerea in scurt timp de la un afacerist de succes la star de televiziune apoi la presedintie - "la prima mea incercare" - il califica "nu drept destept, ci un geniu... si un geniu foarte stabil la asta".

Donald Trump va fi supus saptamana viitoare unui examen medical, insa testele pe care le fac presedintii nu presupun si verificarea acuitatii mentale, scrie New York Times.

Presedintele SUA se afla weekendul acesta la Camp David, resedinta prezidentiala din Maryland, unde se intalneste cu liderii republicani pentru a discuta agenda pe 2018.

Citeste si:

Detalii picante despre Trump din cartea lui Wolff: De la poze nud cu Melania la secretul parului blond

Principalele dezvaluiri facute de Michael Wolff in cartea despre Donald Trump

Trump se dezlantuie asupra autorului cartii despre el: E un ratat care a scris minciuni pentru a vinde o carte plictisitoare


Urmareste Ziare.com si pe Facebook! Comenteaza si vezi in fluxul tau de noutati de pe Facebook cele mai noi si interesante articole de pe Ziare.com.

Citeste mai multe despre Donald Trump stabil mental Donald Trump geniu
Sursa: NEWS.RO

Articol citit de 939 ori

primesti mail pentru fiecare reply
aduni puncte si rezervi prima pozitie
faci parte din
» Gsp.ro

FOTO INCREDIBIL Asa arata sala in care Halep disputa finala de la Shenzen cu Siniakova
» PlayTech.ro

Descoperire neasteptata despre oamenii cu ochi albastri. Acestia sunt mai speciali dintr-un singur motiv
» Libertatea.ro

Mirela Vaida a anuntat GEMENI. Felicitari!
» News.ro

Peste 10.300 de cazuri de rujeola s-au inregistrat in Romania de la debutul epidemiei
» Capital.ro

Inceput furtunos de an la uzina Ford din Craiova
» Click.ro

Mircea Badea o ataca pe Andra: "Una dintre trasaturile noastre in Romania este ipocrizia"

Urmareste Ziare.com pe

Urmareste stirile Ziare.com pe Facebook
 
Top stiri din Actualitate
O semifinala Eurovision Romania va avea loc in mina Rudolf din Salina TurdaO semifinala Eurovision Romania va avea loc in mina Rudolf din Salina Turda
Atentie, daca sunteti in Fagaras! Zece avalanse au avut loc intr-o singura zi si riscul ramane foarte mareAtentie, daca sunteti in Fagaras! Zece avalanse au avut loc intr-o singura zi si riscul ramane foarte mare
Dej: A fost retinut un cetatean francez, suspectat ca a intretinut relatii sexuale cu copiiDej: A fost retinut un cetatean francez, suspectat ca a intretinut relatii sexuale cu copii
Sub tirul dezvaluirilor din "Fire and Fury", Trump isi apara capacitatea mentala: Sunt un geniu foarte stabil!Sub tirul dezvaluirilor din "Fire and Fury", Trump isi apara capacitatea mentala: Sunt un geniu foarte stabil!
Papa a vorbit despre cum putem sa-L gasim pe Iisus si ce ar trebui sa faca un bun crestinPapa a vorbit despre cum putem sa-L gasim pe Iisus si ce ar trebui sa faca un bun crestin
Un american din Florida a dat lovitura: A castigat nu mai putin de 450 de milioane de dolari la lotoUn american din Florida a dat lovitura: A castigat nu mai putin de 450 de milioane de dolari la loto
Toate stirile din Actualitate
10 comentarii
Ordoneaza comentariile:Standard |Calitate |Numar Voturi |Recente

Genial!

In loc sa ignore cartea lu' ala, Trump toarna gaz pe foc cu declaratiile lui. Si ca sa fie totul clar, se autoproclama si geniu! Omul e incurabil. Un fel de Yeltsin al Americii, numai ca ala cel putin avea scuza ca era mai tot timpul beat.

 

Sunt un geniu foarte stabil!

Toți locatarii de la Bedlam se cred 'genii', inclusiv Napoleonii, Bonaparții și Cezarii...

Dacă ar fi tăcut tot mandatul, era infinit mai bine pentru el și pentru America, eșalonul 2 (care s-a cazat in noua mlaștină), ar fi văzut de mersul treburilor...
De fapt cu fiecare replică de grădiniță, nu face decat să intărească diagnosticul evident de Socola...

Nu degeaba a prins curaj tocmai acum celalalt 'geniu', din Coreea...

Mihai Eminescu i-ar replica portocaliului suparat pe"Fire and Fury":

"Tu esti o frunte, eu sunt o stema,
Eu sunt un geniu, tu o problema"
:-)

 

Gogosile lui Michael Wolff :

Although the left is still lauding the book as the potential end of Trump, they may not want to hold their breath. Come to find out, readers – both liberal and conservative alike – have been left completely and utterly shocked to see what was on the first few pages.

Exposed by Joe Borelli‏, a member of the New York City Council, it looks like Wolff put a disclaimer in the beginning of his book, outwardly and unashamedly declaring that parts are untrue. “Many of the accounts of what has happened in the Trump White House are in conflict with one another; many, in Trumpian fashion, are baldly untrue," Wolff’s disclaimer begins, and it only gets worse from there.

“Those conflicts, and that looseness with the truth, if not with reality itself, are an elemental thread of the book," he continues. “Sometimes I have let the players offer their versions, in turn allowing the reader to judge them. In other instances I have, through a consistency in accounts and through sources I have come to trust, settled on a version of events I believe to be true."

That doesn’t sound like very fine journalism, does it?

http://madworldnews.com/liberals-anti-trump-book-readers/

 

ihim, asaaa, siii ?!?!?

whaaaat ?!?!?

Bancuri mioritici, aici cu un vidanjer

Sotul admira:
- Draga mea esti asa de desteapta cu mine, atat de inteligenta, pur si simplu geniu.
- Nu, eu sunt normala, pur si simplu tu esti prost.
---
*Fire and Fury se vinde ca painea proaspata pe vremea lui ceasca...

Sper sa nu-l auda Chuck Norris pe Dumb! Ca praf il face !!!

Si Jean-Claude van Dame a devenit nervos la auzul performantelor mentale ale lui Donald. O sa-l provoace la o partida de popa-prostu' !
Numarul de lucruri imposibile pentru Trump este inferior lui zero :)

 

Se considera ca geniile sunt cam excentrice ,...

...o fi si reciproca adevarata?
Adica excentricii sunt cam genii?
Sa urmarim evolutia lui Trump ca sa aflam raspunsul! :-))

 

mDa !

Un geniu al raului intunecat...lipsit total de modestie.

 

antitrumpistii...

=============
"Michael Wolff, the author of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," included a note at the start that casts significant doubt on the reliability of the specifics contained in the rest of its pages.

Several of his sources, he says, were definitely lying to him, while some offered accounts that flatly contradicted those of others...."
http://www.businessinsider.com/michael-wolff-note-says-he-doesnt-know-if-trump-book-is-all-true-2018-1
===================
daca adaugam pe lista antitrumpistilor pe dusmanii dekklarati ai Presedintelui Donald Trump pe difuzatorii respanditori de fake news niu iorc taims, abece, enbisi, sibies si, cu voia dvs., ultimii pe lista'n coada raspandacii de stiri false de la siursa kkom punkkt ziare in fruntea din coada cu kkopiatoru' signeiur iedideiur isailikka milikka si redakktia, avem o poza kklara de kkare sunt aia care skkot si inventeaza sstiri false si analizde din spate fara nici-un suport real cu exceptia faptului ca sunt fasaite toate avem poza kklara a frustatilor prohitlerysti...

 


Platforma pentru solutionarea online a litigiilor