Sub tirul dezvaluirilor din "Fire and Fury", Trump isi apara capacitatea mentala: Sunt un geniu foarte stabil!

In loc sa ignore cartea lu' ala, Trump toarna gaz pe foc cu declaratiile lui. Si ca sa fie totul clar, se autoproclama si geniu! Omul e incurabil. Un fel de Yeltsin al Americii, numai ca ala cel putin avea scuza ca era mai tot timpul beat.
Sunt un geniu foarte stabil!
Toți locatarii de la Bedlam se cred 'genii', inclusiv Napoleonii, Bonaparții și Cezarii...
Dacă ar fi tăcut tot mandatul, era infinit mai bine pentru el și pentru America, eșalonul 2 (care s-a cazat in noua mlaștină), ar fi văzut de mersul treburilor...
De fapt cu fiecare replică de grădiniță, nu face decat să intărească diagnosticul evident de Socola...
Nu degeaba a prins curaj tocmai acum celalalt 'geniu', din Coreea...
Mihai Eminescu i-ar replica portocaliului suparat pe"Fire and Fury":
"Tu esti o frunte, eu sunt o stema,
Eu sunt un geniu, tu o problema"
Gogosile lui Michael Wolff :
Although the left is still lauding the book as the potential end of Trump, they may not want to hold their breath. Come to find out, readers – both liberal and conservative alike – have been left completely and utterly shocked to see what was on the first few pages.
Exposed by Joe Borelli, a member of the New York City Council, it looks like Wolff put a disclaimer in the beginning of his book, outwardly and unashamedly declaring that parts are untrue. “Many of the accounts of what has happened in the Trump White House are in conflict with one another; many, in Trumpian fashion, are baldly untrue," Wolff’s disclaimer begins, and it only gets worse from there.
“Those conflicts, and that looseness with the truth, if not with reality itself, are an elemental thread of the book," he continues. “Sometimes I have let the players offer their versions, in turn allowing the reader to judge them. In other instances I have, through a consistency in accounts and through sources I have come to trust, settled on a version of events I believe to be true."
That doesn’t sound like very fine journalism, does it?
http://madworldnews.com/liberals-anti-trump-book-readers/
Bancuri mioritici, aici cu un vidanjer
Sotul admira:
- Draga mea esti asa de desteapta cu mine, atat de inteligenta, pur si simplu geniu.
- Nu, eu sunt normala, pur si simplu tu esti prost.
*Fire and Fury se vinde ca painea proaspata pe vremea lui ceasca...
Sper sa nu-l auda Chuck Norris pe Dumb! Ca praf il face !!!
Si Jean-Claude van Dame a devenit nervos la auzul performantelor mentale ale lui Donald. O sa-l provoace la o partida de popa-prostu' !
Numarul de lucruri imposibile pentru Trump este inferior lui zero :)
Se considera ca geniile sunt cam excentrice ,...
...o fi si reciproca adevarata?
Adica excentricii sunt cam genii?
Sa urmarim evolutia lui Trump ca sa aflam raspunsul! :-))
antitrumpistii...
"Michael Wolff, the author of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," included a note at the start that casts significant doubt on the reliability of the specifics contained in the rest of its pages.
Several of his sources, he says, were definitely lying to him, while some offered accounts that flatly contradicted those of others...."
http://www.businessinsider.com/michael-wolff-note-says-he-doesnt-know-if-trump-book-is-all-true-2018-1
