Christine Lagarde a fost nominalizata la presedintia BCE si anunta ca se retrage provizoriu de la conducerea FMI

de Redactia Ziare.com
Marti, 02 Iulie 2019, ora 21:08

   

Christine Lagarde, directorul Fondului Monetar International (FMI), se declara "foarte onorata sa fie nominalizata pentru presedintia" Bancii Centrale Europene (BCE).

"Avand in vedere cele de mai sus si in consultare cu membrii Comisiei de etica a Consiliului Administrativ, am decis sa ma retrag provizoriu din functia mea de director general al FMI in timpul perioadei de nominalizare", a adaugat Lagarde intr-o postare pe Twitter.

https://twitter.com/Lagarde/status/1146105347800743936

Dupa trei zile de negocieri, liderii Uniunii Europene au ajuns la un acord, un presedinte al Comisiei Europene din afara procesului de Spitzenkandidaten, ministrul german al Apararii Ursula von der Leyen.

Anuntul a fost facut de Donald Tusk, intr-o serie de mesaje succesive postate pe Twitter.

Iata lista completa:

  • Comisia Europeana - Ursula von der Leyen
  • Consiliul European - premierul Belgiei, Charles Michel
  • Inalt Reprezentant - ministrul spaniol Josep Borrell
  • Banca Centrala Europeana - Christine Lagarde


In ceea ce priveste presedintia Parlamentului European, aceasta va fi impartita intre Manfred Weber si Serghei Stanishev, acesta din urma exercitand conducerea pentru prima jumatate a legislaturii.

Politico anunta ca toate statele au votat in favoarea acestei liste, dar Germania s-a abtinut.

Printre cei mai vocali contestatari ai variantei Frans Timmermans pentru presedintia Comisiei Europene s-au aflat tarile din asa-numitul grup de la Visegrad (G4), adica Ungaria, Polonia, Cehia si Slovacia. Acestea au fost insa de la inceput de acord cu un nume surpriza, aparut la negocierile de marti si care i-ar multumi si pe populari, si pe Macron.

Iata cum au decurs negocierile


Urmareste Ziare.com pe

1 comentariu
Ordoneaza comentariile:Standard |Calitate |Numar Voturi |Recente

Christine Lagarde a fost gasita corupta acum cativa ani!

Dar se stie, daca esti cu cei ce fac legea nu e problema daca esti corupt!

"International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has been convicted over her role in a controversial €400m (£355m) payment to a businessman.

French judges found Ms Lagarde guilty of negligence for failing to challenge the state arbitration payout to the friend of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

The 60-year-old, following a week-long trial in Paris, was not given any sentence and will not be punished.

Investigators suspected the payment to 73-year-old Mr Tapie was the result of a behind closed doors agreement with then-President Mr Sarkozy in return for election support.

IMF managing director Ms Lagarde was suspected of rubber stamping a deal to effectively buy off the business magnate with taxpayers’ money.

Civil courts have since quashed the unusually generous award, declared the arbitration process and deal fraudulent, and ordered Mr Tapie to pay the money back"

 

