Europa League: Rezultatele inregistrate joi si clasamentele

Ziare.com va prezinta rezultatele inregistrate joi seara in grupele Europa League si clasamentele actualizate.
GRUPA A
Dudelange - Qarabag 1-4
Sevilla - APOEL Nicosia 1-0Clasamentul:
1. Sevilla 6, 2. Qarabag 3, 3. Dudelange 3, 4. APOEL 0GRUPA B
Lugano - Dinamo Kiev 0-0
Malmo - FC Copenhaga 1-1Clasamentul:
1. Copenhaga 4, 2. Dinamo Kiev 4, 3. Malmo 1, Lugano 1.GRUPA C
Krasnodar - Getafe 1-2
Trabzonspor - Basel 2-2Clasamentul:
1. Getafe 6, 2. Basel 4, 3. Trabzonspor 1, 4. Krasnodar 0GRUPA D
Rosenborg - PSV Eindhoven 1-4
Sporting - LASK 2-1Clasamentul:
1. PSV 6, 2. Sporting 3, 3. LASK Linz 3, 4. Rosenborg 0GRUPA E
Celtic - CFR Cluj 2-0
Lazio - Rennes 2-1Clasamentul:
1. Celtic 4, 2. CFR Cluj 3, 3. Lazio 3, 4. Rennes 1GRUPA F
Arsenal - Standard Liege 4-0
Vitoria Guimaraes - Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1Clasamentul:
1. Arsenal 6, 2. Standard Liege 3, 3. Frankfurt 3, 4. Guimaraes 0GRUPA G
Feyenoord - Porto 2-0
Young Boys - Rangers 2-1Clasamentul:
1. Feyenoord 3, 2. Young Boys 3, 3. Rangers 3, 4. Porto 3GRUPA H
Ferencvaros - Ludogorets 0-3
TSKA Moscova - Espanyol 0-2Clasamentul:
1. Ludogorets 6, 2 Espanyol 4, 3. Ferencvaros 1, 4. TSKA Moscova 0GRUPA I
Olksandriya - Gent 1-1
St. Ettiene - Wolfsburg 1-1Clasamentul:
1. Wolfsburg 4, 2. Gent 4, 3. St.Etienne 1, 4. Oleksandrya 1GRUPA J
Istanbul BB- Monchengladbach 1-1
Wolfsberger - AS Roma 1-1Clasamentul:
1. Wolfsberger 4, 2. Roma 4, 3. M'gladbach 1, 4. Istanbul BB 1GRUPA K
Besiktas - Wolverhampton 0-1
Braga - Slovan Bratislava 2-2Clasamentul:
1. Slovan 4, 2. Braga 4, 3. Wolverhapton 3, 4. Besiktas 0GRUPA L
Astana- Partizan 1-2
AZ Alkmaar - Manchester United 0-0Clasamentul:
1. Man United 4, 2. Partizan 4, 3. Alkmaar 2, 4. Astana 0