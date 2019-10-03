Ziare.com
Europa League: Rezultatele inregistrate joi si clasamentele

Joi, 03 Octombrie 2019, ora 23:56

   

Europa League: Rezultatele inregistrate joi si clasamentele
Ziare.com va prezinta rezultatele inregistrate joi seara in grupele Europa League si clasamentele actualizate.

GRUPA A

Dudelange - Qarabag 1-4
Sevilla - APOEL Nicosia 1-0

Clasamentul: 1. Sevilla 6, 2. Qarabag 3, 3. Dudelange 3, 4. APOEL 0

GRUPA B

Lugano - Dinamo Kiev 0-0
Malmo - FC Copenhaga 1-1

Clasamentul: 1. Copenhaga 4, 2. Dinamo Kiev 4, 3. Malmo 1, Lugano 1.

GRUPA C

Krasnodar - Getafe 1-2
Trabzonspor - Basel 2-2

Clasamentul: 1. Getafe 6, 2. Basel 4, 3. Trabzonspor 1, 4. Krasnodar 0

GRUPA D

Rosenborg - PSV Eindhoven 1-4
Sporting - LASK 2-1

Clasamentul: 1. PSV 6, 2. Sporting 3, 3. LASK Linz 3, 4. Rosenborg 0

GRUPA E

Celtic - CFR Cluj 2-0
Lazio - Rennes 2-1

Clasamentul: 1. Celtic 4, 2. CFR Cluj 3, 3. Lazio 3, 4. Rennes 1

GRUPA F

Arsenal - Standard Liege 4-0
Vitoria Guimaraes - Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1

Clasamentul: 1. Arsenal 6, 2. Standard Liege 3, 3. Frankfurt 3, 4. Guimaraes 0

GRUPA G

Feyenoord - Porto 2-0
Young Boys - Rangers 2-1

Clasamentul: 1. Feyenoord 3, 2. Young Boys 3, 3. Rangers 3, 4. Porto 3

GRUPA H

Ferencvaros - Ludogorets 0-3
TSKA Moscova - Espanyol 0-2

Clasamentul: 1. Ludogorets 6, 2 Espanyol 4, 3. Ferencvaros 1, 4. TSKA Moscova 0

GRUPA I

Olksandriya - Gent 1-1
St. Ettiene - Wolfsburg 1-1

Clasamentul: 1. Wolfsburg 4, 2. Gent 4, 3. St.Etienne 1, 4. Oleksandrya 1

GRUPA J

Istanbul BB- Monchengladbach 1-1
Wolfsberger - AS Roma 1-1

Clasamentul: 1. Wolfsberger 4, 2. Roma 4, 3. M'gladbach 1, 4. Istanbul BB 1

GRUPA K

Besiktas - Wolverhampton 0-1
Braga - Slovan Bratislava 2-2

Clasamentul: 1. Slovan 4, 2. Braga 4, 3. Wolverhapton 3, 4. Besiktas 0

GRUPA L

Astana- Partizan 1-2
AZ Alkmaar - Manchester United 0-0

Clasamentul: 1. Man United 4, 2. Partizan 4, 3. Alkmaar 2, 4. Astana 0


Citeste mai multe despre rezultate Europa League clasamente Europa League
