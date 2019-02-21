Vicepresedintele Comisiei Europene, despre adoptarea OUG Toader: Why Romanian government why?

Why Romanian government why?
Here's why:
"If you are the dealer
I'm out of the game
If you are the healer
It means I'm broken and lame
If thine is the glory then
Mine must be the shame
You want it darker
We kill the flame
Magnified, sanctified
Be thy holy name
Vilified, crucified
In the human frame
A million candles burning
For the help that never came
You want it darker
There's a lover in the story
But the story's still the same
There's a lullaby for suffering
And a paradox to blame
But it's written in the scriptures
And it's not some idle claim
You want it darker
We kill the flame
There's a lover in the story
But the story's still the same
There's a lullaby for suffering
And a paradox to blame
But it's written in the scriptures
And it's not some idle claim
You want it darker
We kill the flame
They're lining up the prisoners
And the guards are taking aim
I struggled with some demons
They were middle-class and tame
I didn't know I had permission
To murder and to maim
You want it darker
Magnified, sanctified
Be thy holy name
Vilified, crucified
In the human frame
A million candles burning
For the love that never came
You want it darker
We kill the flame
If you are the dealer
Let me out of the game
If you are the healer
I'm broken and lame
If thine is the glory
Mine must be the shame
You want it darker
Hineni, hineni
Hineni, hineni
I'm ready, my Lord"
@Jyrki Katainen, #Jyrki Katainen,
Why Not ?
Lui Sorincardy despre "Hineni" din "You want it darker" :
https://www.lacoccinelle.net/1180125-leonard-cohen-you-want-it-darker.html
ATAT PUTETI?
de aceea un bubos frustrat schimba ordinea de Stat in Romania, tara membra a U.E si N.A.T.O! Pentru ca niste superficiali, platiti gras din banii popoarelor Europei, confunda social media cu responsabilitatea decaderii Europei! Analfabetii astia, cu fumuri, au adus Europa in bratele lui Putin! Again! P.S. Atat puteti si, va mai mirati? Sau chiar asta va doriti? Macar acum inteleg si romanii ca se au numai pe ei insisi! In mijlocul furtunii ce a inceput! Din nou, peste Europa!!!
De ce magistratii romani si presedentia
accepta "Inalta Tradare" ?
Dragnea si Tudorel.T ar fi trebuit arestati ptr. "Inalta Tradare"!
E simplu
Il doare pe Bubos drept in Dragnea !
Mi-aduce aminte de invadarea Ucrainei de catre Rusia si trecerea Crimeei la Federatia Rusa, cand SUA si cei din UE transmiteau mesaje pe retele de socializare in timp ce rusii isi vedeau de treaba linistiti !