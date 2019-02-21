Ziare.com
Vicepresedintele Comisiei Europene, despre adoptarea OUG Toader: Why Romanian government why?

Joi, 21 Februarie 2019, ora 12:17

   

Vicepresedintele Comisiei Europene, despre adoptarea OUG Toader: Why Romanian government why?
Jyrki Katainen, vicepresedintele Comisiei Europene, a comentat, joi, pe Twitter, noua ordonanta de urgenta care modifica Legile Justitiei, adoptata de Executiv in sedinta de marti: "Why Romanian government why?".

Oficialul european a scris pe reteaua sociala ca ultimele modificari sunt in contradictie cu recomandarile raportului CE din cadrul MCV (Mecanismul de Cooperare si Verificare).

"Why Romanian Goverment why? Comisia Europeana urmareste cu mare ingrijorare ultimele evolutii privind statul de drept in Romania. Atat continutul, cat si procedura prin care au fost facute aceste modificari par sa fie in contradictie cu recomandarile MCV", este mesajul publicat de Jyrki Katainen pe Twitter.



Ordonanta Toader

Amintim ca ministrul Justitiei, Tudorel Toader, a prezentat marti, la finalul sedintei de guvern, mai multe modificari realizate prin ordonanta de urgenta si care privesc Legile Justitiei.

Astfel, functiile de conducere din cadrul Ministerului Public nu mai pot fi ocupate prin delegare, ceea ce pune presiune pe procesul de numire a procurorilor sefi, modificarea vizand situatii similare cu cele din prezent la numirea noului sef al DNA, unde se afla un interimar pe perioada derularii procesului de numire, blocata de o bucata de vreme la Cotroceni.

Mai mult, pentru functiile de conducere din Ministerul Public, avizul va fi dat de plenul CSM (cu o majoritate considerata favorabila lui Tudorel Toader), nu se sectia de procurori din CSM, ca pana acum (unde candidatii propusi de Toader au primit in majoritate aviz negativ).

In plus, au fost decise mai multe modificari in functionarea Sectiei de investigare a magistratilor, care devine stat in stat, fiind practic scoasa de sub autoritatea procurorului general, Augustin Lazar.

Iata doar cateva reactii la modificarea Legilor Justitiei decisa marti de Guvernul Dancila:


A.D.


Citeste mai multe despre Comisia Europeana ordonanta Toader
6 comentarii
Why Romanian government why?

Here's why:

"If you are the dealer
I'm out of the game
If you are the healer
It means I'm broken and lame
If thine is the glory then
Mine must be the shame
You want it darker
We kill the flame

Magnified, sanctified
Be thy holy name
Vilified, crucified
In the human frame
A million candles burning
For the help that never came
You want it darker

There's a lover in the story
But the story's still the same
There's a lullaby for suffering
And a paradox to blame
But it's written in the scriptures
And it's not some idle claim
You want it darker
We kill the flame

There's a lover in the story
But the story's still the same
There's a lullaby for suffering
And a paradox to blame
But it's written in the scriptures
And it's not some idle claim
You want it darker
We kill the flame

They're lining up the prisoners
And the guards are taking aim
I struggled with some demons
They were middle-class and tame
I didn't know I had permission
To murder and to maim
You want it darker

Magnified, sanctified
Be thy holy name
Vilified, crucified
In the human frame
A million candles burning
For the love that never came
You want it darker
We kill the flame

If you are the dealer
Let me out of the game
If you are the healer
I'm broken and lame
If thine is the glory
Mine must be the shame
You want it darker

Hineni, hineni
Hineni, hineni
I'm ready, my Lord"

quotation mark

 

@Jyrki Katainen, #Jyrki Katainen,

Why Not ?

Lui Sorincardy despre "Hineni" din "You want it darker" :

https://www.lacoccinelle.net/1180125-leonard-cohen-you-want-it-darker.html

ATAT PUTETI?

de aceea un bubos frustrat schimba ordinea de Stat in Romania, tara membra a U.E si N.A.T.O! Pentru ca niste superficiali, platiti gras din banii popoarelor Europei, confunda social media cu responsabilitatea decaderii Europei! Analfabetii astia, cu fumuri, au adus Europa in bratele lui Putin! Again! P.S. Atat puteti si, va mai mirati? Sau chiar asta va doriti? Macar acum inteleg si romanii ca se au numai pe ei insisi! In mijlocul furtunii ce a inceput! Din nou, peste Europa!!!

 

De ce magistratii romani si presedentia

accepta "Inalta Tradare" ?

Dragnea si Tudorel.T ar fi trebuit arestati ptr. "Inalta Tradare"!

 

E simplu

Il doare pe Bubos drept in Dragnea !
Mi-aduce aminte de invadarea Ucrainei de catre Rusia si trecerea Crimeei la Federatia Rusa, cand SUA si cei din UE transmiteau mesaje pe retele de socializare in timp ce rusii isi vedeau de treaba linistiti !

 


