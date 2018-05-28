Ziare.com
Actualitate > Europa > Franta

Un emigrant a ajuns erou la Paris: Si-a pus viata in pericol pentru a salva un copil agatat la etajul 4 al unui bloc (Video)

de Camelia Badea
Luni, 28 Mai 2018, ora 09:10

   

Un emigrant a ajuns erou la Paris: Si-a pus viata in pericol pentru a salva un copil agatat la etajul 4 al unui bloc (Video)
Un emigrant din Mali a ajuns erou in Franta dupa ce si-a pus viata in pericol escaladand patru etaje ale fatadei unui bloc pentru a salva viata unui copil care atarna de marginea balconului.

Imaginile s-au viralizat pe retelele de socializare, iar presedintele Emmanuel Macron l-a invitat pe Mamoudou Gassama luni la Palatul Elysee, pentru a-l felicita personal, informeaza BBC.

Tanarul curajos, in varsta de 22 de ani, s-a catarat pe fatada blocului in mai putin de 1 minut si a reusit sa il ridice pe baietelul in varsta de doar 4 ani care se agata cu ultimele puteri de balustrada balconului.



Si primarul Parisului, Anne Hidalgo, l-a laudat pe Mamoudou Gassama pentru eroismul de care a dat dovada si a dezvaluit ca l-a sunat pentru a-i multumi personal pentru ceea ce a facut.

"Mi-a dezvaluit ca a venit din Mali in urma cu cateva luni, visand ca isi va contrui o viata noua aici. (...) I-am spus ca gestul sau eroic este un exemplu pentru toti cetatenii si ca Primaria Parisului il va sprijini eforturile lui de stabilire in Franta", a postat primarul pe Twitter.



Cazul a fost intens mediatizat, iar tanarul erou le-a povestit jurnalistilor cum a inceput totul: mergea pe strada si a vazut multimea adunata in fata unei cladiri.

"Am facut-o pentru ca era vorba despre un copil. Am urcat... Slava Domnului ca l-am salvat", a declarat el pentru Le Parisien.



Pompierii sositi de urgenta la fata locului au mai avut de constatat doar ca baietelul era in afara oricarui pericol.

"Din fericire, a fost cineva de fata in forma fizica si avand curajul necesar pentru a urca si a salva copilul", a comentat un purtator de cuvant pentru AFP.

Autoritatile locale au precizat ca parintii copilului nu erau acasa in momentul incidentului care s-ar fi putut transforma intr-o tragedie. Mama nu se afla in Paris, iar tatal a fost interogat de politie, fiind suspectat ca si-a lasat copilul nesupravegheat.


Urmareste Ziare.com si pe Facebook! Comenteaza si vezi in fluxul tau de noutati de pe Facebook cele mai noi si interesante articole de pe Ziare.com.

Citeste mai multe despre emigrant salvat copil balcon Paris
Sursa: Ziare.com

Articol citit de 2055 ori

primesti mail pentru fiecare reply
aduni puncte si rezervi prima pozitie
faci parte din
» DigiSport.ro

Mititelu s-a imbogatit! A primit 22 de milioane de euro in aceasta saptamana. Ce s-a intamplat
» Libertatea.ro

Singurul lucru pe care Regina Elisabeta il detesta la Kate Middleton
» News.ro

Florin Citu (PNL): CE si BCR cer modificarea statutului BNR astfel incat sa fie prevenite influentele politice. Guvernarea PSD si Comisia "Dancila-Valcov" pentru aderarea la zona euro au inrautatit dramatic situatia economica
» Capital.ro

O taxa aplicata in UE, care ajunge pana la 24 de euro pe zi, ar putea fi aplicata si in Bucuresti
» PlayTech.ro

Nemtii au inventat un motor care incalca legile fizicii. Testele lui sunt socante
» Business24.ro

La 25 de ani face 1 milion de dolari pe an, calatorind prin intreaga lume: Use the Internet, don't let it use you! #Interviu

Urmareste Ziare.com pe

Urmareste stirile Ziare.com pe Facebook
 
Top stiri din Actualitate
Guvernul a schimbat substantial legislatia privind achizitiile publice - care sunt principalele modificariGuvernul a schimbat substantial legislatia privind achizitiile publice - care sunt principalele modificari
Tu stii ce mananci? De ce e important sa stim daca aluatul congelat pentru paine si patiserie vine din Europa sau din sudul Asiei Tu stii ce mananci? De ce e important sa stim daca aluatul congelat pentru paine si patiserie vine din Europa sau din sudul Asiei
Povestea cartilor "arestate" de SecuritatePovestea cartilor "arestate" de Securitate
Un esec prezentat ca o mare victorie. De ce a ratat Trump intalnirea cu Kim Jong UnUn esec prezentat ca o mare victorie. De ce a ratat Trump intalnirea cu Kim Jong Un
Nicusor Dan, despre parcarea ilegala din Parcul Tineretului: Baluta trebuie sa raspunda pentru incalcarea legiiNicusor Dan, despre parcarea ilegala din Parcul Tineretului: Baluta trebuie sa raspunda pentru incalcarea legii
Trupurile neinsufletite ale celor noua romani morti in accidentul din Ungaria au fost aduse in taraTrupurile neinsufletite ale celor noua romani morti in accidentul din Ungaria au fost aduse in tara
Toate stirile din Actualitate
1 comentariu
Ordoneaza comentariile:Standard |Calitate |Numar Voturi |Recente

"Blowin' In The Wind"

"Blowin' In The Wind"

Yes, and how many times must a man look up
Before he can climb in the sky?
Yes, and how many ears must one man have
Before he can hear the child cry?
Yes, and how many buildings he already climbed 'till he knows
That too many people have died?

The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind
The answer is blowin' in the wind

Erou din intamplare (1992)- cronica:

"Bernie Laplante este un hot marunt care are
o viata grea. Este divortat, fosta sotie il
uraste si ea are custodia fiului lor,
iar politistii se pregatesc sa ii intinda
o cursa. In timp ce salveaza pasagerii
dintr-un avion prabusit, el isi pierde un
pantof. Cum obiceiurile vechi se uita greu,
el profita de prabusirea avionului si
incearca sa mai bage si el ceva in buzunare.
Printre cei salvati se afla si reportera TV
Gale Gayley. Cineva ii face o poza, dar
este neclara, asa ca reportera porneste o
campanie de gasire a eroului care salvase
vietile acelor oameni si ofera o recompensa
de un milion de dolari. Bernie ii povesteste prietenului sau, John Bubber, si acesta cere recompensa. Laplante este trimis la inchisoare
si nu poate face nimic. Sau poate?"

Comentariu din presa de limba franceza:

Nours Enpluche 45 minutes ago:
Ça sent le coup de pub pro-immigration. "voyez ! C'est une chance pour nous d'avoir des immigrés!
S'il n'était pas là, par hasard, cet enfant
serait tombé!" Ils parlent de ce malien mais
pas du voisin qui a retenu l'enfant ou même des
gens qui se sont regroupés en bas pour
réceptionner le gamin au cas où.
Ça pue la mise en scène.﻿

 


Platforma pentru solutionarea online a litigiilor