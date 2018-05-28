Un emigrant a ajuns erou la Paris: Si-a pus viata in pericol pentru a salva un copil agatat la etajul 4 al unui bloc (Video)

"Blowin' In The Wind"
Yes, and how many times must a man look up
Before he can climb in the sky?
Yes, and how many ears must one man have
Before he can hear the child cry?
Yes, and how many buildings he already climbed 'till he knows
That too many people have died?
The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind
The answer is blowin' in the wind
Erou din intamplare (1992)- cronica:
"Bernie Laplante este un hot marunt care are
o viata grea. Este divortat, fosta sotie il
uraste si ea are custodia fiului lor,
iar politistii se pregatesc sa ii intinda
o cursa. In timp ce salveaza pasagerii
dintr-un avion prabusit, el isi pierde un
pantof. Cum obiceiurile vechi se uita greu,
el profita de prabusirea avionului si
incearca sa mai bage si el ceva in buzunare.
Printre cei salvati se afla si reportera TV
Gale Gayley. Cineva ii face o poza, dar
este neclara, asa ca reportera porneste o
campanie de gasire a eroului care salvase
vietile acelor oameni si ofera o recompensa
de un milion de dolari. Bernie ii povesteste prietenului sau, John Bubber, si acesta cere recompensa. Laplante este trimis la inchisoare
si nu poate face nimic. Sau poate?"
Comentariu din presa de limba franceza:
Nours Enpluche 45 minutes ago:
Ça sent le coup de pub pro-immigration. "voyez ! C'est une chance pour nous d'avoir des immigrés!
S'il n'était pas là, par hasard, cet enfant
serait tombé!" Ils parlent de ce malien mais
pas du voisin qui a retenu l'enfant ou même des
gens qui se sont regroupés en bas pour
réceptionner le gamin au cas où.
Ça pue la mise en scène.