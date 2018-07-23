Ziare.com
Catastrofa de proportii biblice in Grecia: Incendiile au ucis 60 de oameni, inclusiv turisti. Unii au fost gasiti imbratisati, la cativa metri de mare (Galerie foto)

Ministerul de Externe a emis, marti, o atentionare de calatorie pentru Grecia, in contextul in care, in ultimele zile, Atena se confrunta cu incendii de vegetatie, declansate de un val de caldura. Cel putin 60 de persoane, inclusiv turisti, si-au pierdut viata pana acum.

In plus, precizeaza MAE, Serviciul de Meteorologie grec a anuntat o inrautatire a vremii pentru perioada 24-26 iulie 2018, fiind prognozate ploi si furtuni puternice la nivel local, insotite de caderi de grindina, vant puternic si scaderea semnificativa a temperaturii.

Potrivit unui comunicat de presa remis, marti, Ziare.com, vor fi afectate urmatoarele regiuni: Epirul, insulele din nordul Golfului Ionic, vestul Greciei continentale, Tessalia, insulele Sporade si insulele din nordul si estul Marii Egee, estul Macedoniei, Tracia, Evia, si Macedonia Centrala (in principal Halkidiki).

"Cetatenii romani pot solicita asistenta consulara la numerele de telefon ale Ambasadei Romaniei la Atena: +302106728879 si +302106728875, apelurile fiind redirectionate catre Centrul de Contact si Suport al Cetatenilor Romani din Strainatate (CCSCR) si preluate de catre operatorii Call Center in regim de permanenta", precizeaza sursa citata.

De asemenea, romanii care se confrunta cu o urgenta au la dispozitie si telefonul de permanenta al Ambasadei Romaniei in Republica Elena: +306978996222.

Amintim ca, pana la acest moment, sunt confirmate 60 de decese in urma incendiilor de vegetatie care au cuprins regiunea Atticca, din apropierea Atenei. Mii de oameni au fugit din calea flacarilor si s-au aruncat in apele marii, iar sute de pompieri sunt implicati in actiunile de stingere a incendiilor de vegetatie.

Multi dintre cei care au murit erau turisti care incercasera sa gaseasca refugiu, dar nu au reusit. Salvatorii au descoperit cadavrele a 26 de adulti si copii, imbratisati, la doar 15 metri de apa.

Premierul Alexis Tsipras s-a intors de urgenta dintr-o vizita oficiala in Bosnia, declarand ca "vom face tot ce este uman posibil ca sa controlam situatia". Acesta a decretat 3 zile de doliu national, transmite Kathimerini.



Potrivit BBC, sunt cele mai devastatoare incendii de vegetatie din ultimii 10 ani, mii de case si sute de masini fiind distruse de flacari.

Imaginile publicate pe retelele de socializare arata peisaje apocaliptice:



















