Catastrofa de proportii biblice in Grecia: Incendiile au ucis 60 de oameni, inclusiv turisti. Unii au fost gasiti imbratisati, la cativa metri de mare (Galerie foto)

#Greece's prime minister declared three-day period of mourning for victims of deadly Attica fires- Kathimerini English Edition (@ekathimerini) July 24, 2018
Wow 😮 Praying that everyone is safe #Patra #Greece pic.twitter.com/iIcTllAjfs- Greek Concert Status (@GreekConcert) July 23, 2018
Very sad #news from #Greece! My #thoughts and #prayers with everyone in Greece! Such a big #tragedy! #Greecefires #PrayforGreece #AthensFires #Athens pic.twitter.com/xSngv1ElXd- Калоян Паргов (@KaloyanPargov) July 24, 2018
Thoughts, prayers and support go to #Greece as reports of atleast 50 dead following the worst wildfires in a decade, destroy a big part of Attica; Proud that #Cyprus actively contributing to relief effort with 60 firefighters and emergency equipment 🙏 #Greecefires pic.twitter.com/u0hTRa6pSw- National Federation of Cypriots in the UK (@UKCypriotFed) July 24, 2018
LATEST OFFICIAL numbers of the deadly wildfires in #Greece: 49 dead, 156 injured (11 critical), unspecified number of missing. At least 1000 houses and 300 cars burned. #pyrkagia #Greecefires #Πυρκαγια #φωτια pic.twitter.com/2LwhFexCfi- spyros_vj (@spyros_vj) July 24, 2018
49 dead in #Greece wildfires. #πυρκαγιες pic.twitter.com/ILFG8yy9Ox- Savvas Karmaniolas (@savvaskarma) July 24, 2018
23.07.2018, 21.45': Ενημέρωση @pyrosvestiki σχετικά με τις δασικές #πυρκαγιές https://t.co/hFMJt4chC8 pic.twitter.com/btmhkK2O3r- Civil Protection GR (@GSCP_GR) July 23, 2018
Αναδημοσίευση Δελτίου Tύπου @pyrosvestiki σχετικά με τη δασική πυρκαγιά στην περιοχή Αέρας στα Γεράνεια Όρη #Κινέταhttps://t.co/pQ6L5xFfbO pic.twitter.com/fozdjgp4uw- Civil Protection GR (@GSCP_GR) July 23, 2018
Articol citit de 1124 ori