Catastrofa de proportii biblice in Grecia: Incendiile au ucis 60 de oameni, inclusiv turisti. Unii au fost gasiti imbratisati, la cativa metri de mare (Galerie foto)

#Greece's prime minister declared three-day period of mourning for victims of deadly Attica fires - Kathimerini English Edition (@ekathimerini) July 24, 2018

Thoughts, prayers and support go to #Greece as reports of atleast 50 dead following the worst wildfires in a decade, destroy a big part of Attica; Proud that #Cyprus actively contributing to relief effort with 60 firefighters and emergency equipment 🙏 #Greecefires pic.twitter.com/u0hTRa6pSw - National Federation of Cypriots in the UK (@UKCypriotFed) July 24, 2018

LATEST OFFICIAL numbers of the deadly wildfires in #Greece: 49 dead, 156 injured (11 critical), unspecified number of missing. At least 1000 houses and 300 cars burned. #pyrkagia #Greecefires #Πυρκαγια #φωτια pic.twitter.com/2LwhFexCfi - spyros_vj (@spyros_vj) July 24, 2018

Αναδημοσίευση Δελτίου Tύπου @pyrosvestiki σχετικά με τη δασική πυρκαγιά στην περιοχή Αέρας στα Γεράνεια Όρη #Κινέταhttps://t.co/pQ6L5xFfbO pic.twitter.com/fozdjgp4uw - Civil Protection GR (@GSCP_GR) July 23, 2018

Ziare.

com