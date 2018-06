Flacarile au distrus o cladire celebra din Glasgow, de abia restaurata dupa alt incendiu (Video)

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon says she's heart broken at the news a huge fire has engulfed the Mackintosh building at the Glasgow school of Art, the second in four years. The fire has spread to the O2 ABC music venue has caught fire too and the roof has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/V3CIXVRjKd - Global's Newsroom (@GlobalsNewsroom) 16 iunie 2018

A fire has ripped through the #Glasgow School of Art for the second time in four years.

Fire crews were called to the Mackintosh Building on Sauchiehall Street around 11pm on Friday night. Nearby buildings including the Campus nightclub have been evacuated. Video @Banpo_Monkey pic.twitter.com/mBDS2NxHBt - Global's Newsroom (@GlobalsNewsroom) 16 iunie 2018

A fire has ripped through the #Glasgow School of Art for the second time in four years.

Fire crews were called to the Mackintosh Building on Sauchiehall Street around 11pm on Friday night. Nearby buildings including the Campus nightclub have been evacuated. Video @Banpo_Monkey pic.twitter.com/n1XfE1svMP - Global's Newsroom (@GlobalsNewsroom) 16 iunie 2018

Firefighters are tackling a large fire at Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building. video's posted on social media show flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the renowned art school. Fire ravaged the building four years ago in May 2014 (video @aidanrdick) pic.twitter.com/VFiLZqiBWj - Global's Newsroom (@GlobalsNewsroom) 15 iunie 2018

Ziare.

com

Flacarile au izbuncinit vineri seara, la putin timp dupa ora 23:00, extinzandu-se la un club din apropiere, fara insa a se inregistra victime, anunta BBC.La interventie au participat peste 120 de pompieri.Cladirea, construita in 1909, dupa proiectul lui Charles Rennie Mackintosh, a mai fost grav afectata de foc in mai 2014 si urma sa fie reschisa anul viitor in urma unei ample restaurari care a costat mai multe milioane de lire sterline.Atunci a fost distrusa biblioteca, cunoscuta ca unul dintre cele bune exemple de Art Nouveau din lume.