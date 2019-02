Un steag al Rusieia aparut pe catedrala din Salisbury la nici un an de la atacul criminal (Foto)

So the Russians are back... Russian flag on display from the scaffolding on the Cathedral 😲 #salisbury #russia #salisburyjuniorparkrun pic.twitter.com/o1shsUe7gj

I think we can say this sums up Russia and its brain dead supporters. Russian flag flown over #Salisbury cathedral. What's next? Draping it over the grave of Dawn Sturgess, she having been killed by Russia's #Novichok assassins. https://t.co/SPPJRBBZ8D #Skripal pic.twitter.com/23tnCYAWA9