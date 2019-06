Protest nud in fata sediului Facebook din New York (Foto)

View this post on Instagram

SHARE THIS POST, It's the only way to fight back! #WeTheNipple Art Action in front of @Facebook and @Instagram offices this Morning. #StopCensorship These are all male nipple stickers covering female presenting nipples and male nipple cards covering all the participant's genitalia. There is no reason for Facebook or Instagram to censor this video or block from hashtags. @NCACensorship @chadsmithofficial @bravoandy @pagmi #AndresSerrano @theadamgoldberg @aclu_nationwide #FuckCensorship Link in Bio.