FCSB a transferat un atacant de 1 milion de euro

Nu inteleg tranzactia
Adrian Petre este un jucator cu potential enorm,cum de au facut danezii greseala de a-l vinde echipei FC Steaua Bucuresti(FCSB)!?!
Ori danezii mint in presa,ori...
"Petre is tall (185cm) and fast but it is the variety of his goals which is most eye-catching. Left and right foot, tap-ins and piledrivers, individual or team goals – he has a varied arsenal and is on a very hot streak of form"
😉
SI numai de dragul lui Adrian Petre,,o sa ma uit la mecuirile Stelei
Tanãr, talentat, de succes si foarte chipes!