FCSB a transferat un atacant de 1 milion de euro

Sambata, 15 Februarie 2020, ora 16:05

   

Gigi Becali a anuntat transferul unui jucator pentru care a platit 1 milion de euro.

Gruparea ros-albastra a obtinut semnatura internationalului de tineret Adrian Petre.

Acesta a fost cumparat de la Esbjerg cu 1 milion de euro, anunta Fanatik.

"Gata! Am semnat cu Petre pe un an si jumatate. Ma bucur mult ca am reusit sa il luam", a spus Becali pentru Fanatik.

Adrian Petre a marcat 3 goluri in 16 partide in prima liga daneza in acest sezon.

Petre a fost crescut de UTA Arad si a fost vandut in Danemarca in 2017, pentru 300 de mii de euro.

C.S.


3 comentarii
Ordoneaza comentariile:

Nu inteleg tranzactia

Adrian Petre este un jucator cu potential enorm,cum de au facut danezii greseala de a-l vinde echipei FC Steaua Bucuresti(FCSB)!?!
Ori danezii mint in presa,ori...

"Petre is tall (185cm) and fast but it is the variety of his goals which is most eye-catching. Left and right foot, tap-ins and piledrivers, individual or team goals – he has a varied arsenal and is on a very hot streak of form"
😉

 

SI numai de dragul lui Adrian Petre,,o sa ma uit la mecuirile Stelei

Tanãr, talentat, de succes si foarte chipes!

 

E confirmat pe site-ul sportiv#1,Adrian Petre la ❤️❤️FC Steaua ❤❤️

***

 

