Ziare.com
Sport > Fotbal > stiri fotbal

Un nou stadion de cinci stele in Romania: Va fi inaugurat peste cateva luni

Miercuri, 19 Februarie 2020, ora 18:01

   

Un nou stadion de cinci stele in Romania: Va fi inaugurat peste cateva luni
Constructia noului stadion din Arad a intrat in linie dreapta.

Primaria din Arad a anuntat ca a aprobat si ultima transa de finantare, in valoare de 3.5 milioane de euro, astfel ca arena va fi gata in vara.

"A fost atribuit contractul pentru finalizarea stadionului Francisc Neumann . Ne-am propus ca inaugurarea stadionului sa se poata face in vara. Ne despart numai cateva zile de semnarea contractului, moment in care putem sa ne apucam de treaba, iar echipa fanion a Aradului sa poata disputa primele meciuri, speram noi, din Liga 1, aici", a declarat primarul interimar al Aradului, Calin Bibart, citat de Sport Arad.

Noul stadion din Arad va avea o capacitate de 12 mii de locuri si va costa in jur de 15 milioane de euro.

Stadionul trebuia sa fie gata in urma cu doi ani, dar lucrarile au intarziat foarte mult.

UTA Arad ocupa locul 1 in Liga 2 si are mari sanse sa promoveze in primul esalon din vara.

C.S.


Urmareste Ziare.com si pe Facebook! Comenteaza si vezi in fluxul tau de noutati de pe Facebook cele mai noi si interesante articole de pe Ziare.com.

Citeste mai multe despre stadion nou arad finalizare stadion Arad
Sursa: Ziare.com

Articol citit de 3240 ori

primesti mail pentru fiecare reply
aduni puncte si rezervi prima pozitie
faci parte din
» DigiSport.ro

Aproape de record mondial! Faza care le-a taiat tuturor respiratia: cat a scos Erling Haaland pe 60 de metri
» Ziare.com

LIVE Simona Halep, ACUM in optimi la Dubai - SET DECISIV
» Ziare.com

Reactia Simonei Halep dupa cea mai mare surpriza a inceputului de an din tenisul feminin

Urmareste Ziare.com pe

Urmareste stirile Ziare.com pe Facebook
LIVE
Simona Halep la Dubai
Simona Halep
la Dubai
Acum
Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur
 
Top stiri din Sport
LIVE Simona Halep, ACUM in optimi la Dubai - SET DECISIV LIVE Simona Halep, ACUM in optimi la Dubai - SET DECISIV
Probleme medicale pentru Simona Halep la DubaiProbleme medicale pentru Simona Halep la Dubai
Un nou stadion de cinci stele in Romania: Va fi inaugurat peste cateva luniUn nou stadion de cinci stele in Romania: Va fi inaugurat peste cateva luni
Caroline Garcia a facut plangere la WTA dupa ultimele mesaje primiteCaroline Garcia a facut plangere la WTA dupa ultimele mesaje primite
Simona Halep a reusit o performanta fantasticaSimona Halep a reusit o performanta fantastica
Darren Cahill aplauda ultima decizie luata de WTADarren Cahill aplauda ultima decizie luata de WTA
Toate stirile din Sport
2 comentarii
Ordoneaza comentariile:Standard |Calitate |Numar Voturi |Recente

Francisc von Neumann???

"It is named after a local Jewish aristocrat, Francisc von Neumann, a baron who owned several businesses in Arad and who personally sponsored the construction of the stadium and the founding of the team. While studying in England, he became a fan of the London-based football team Arsenal, hence the similar team colours."

Voi chiar sunteti seriosi? :))))) Ce-a ajuns tara aia, fratilor?

 

Omu nou

Face stadioane...dar la spitale nu se gandeste nimeni,azile pt batrani,scoli,gradinite....a era sa uit,ce mai e cu bisericile....

 

Platforma pentru solutionarea online a litigiilor