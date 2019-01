A fost atat de frig in Chicago, incat angajatii cailor ferate au dat foc la macazuri, ca sa asigure mersul trenurilor (Foto&Video)

View this post on Instagram

Pull-aparts are rail defects in which two rails separate at their connection. They occur in extreme cold when the metal shrinks and the rails literally pull apart from each other. How Metra forces make repairs is by warming the metal with fire until it expands and the two rails can be reconnected. 🔥🔥 Photo: Mark Llanuza . . . #metra #metrarail #trains #traingram #locomotive #railroad #railway #workingontherailroad #traintracks #hardhatarea #fightingwithfire #railfan #lovetransit #ontherailroad