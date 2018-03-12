Atentate in serie cu colete explozive in Texas. Doi oameni au murit, iar alti doi au fost raniti pana acum

hmm..dar voi de ce nu dati niciodata atentatele din Europa?
ca vad ca grija Americii o duceti zilnic ??????? in Europa nu se intampla atentate ?
intre timp in ... Suedia :))
Swedish police are now warning women, not to go out alone at night and the elderly are being advised to not open their doors to strangers. Yet, there is a more pernicious threat that looms just under the surface of the media narratives, and that is, the threat of terror.
Bombings in Sweden, this last month have occurred 17 times in 30 days. In effect, every other day the news paper reports another bombing. Although the bombings are reported in the papers, they never draw the attention by the mainstream media. They are rather quickly mentioned and then overshadowed by perpetual meaningless nonsense, meant to leave the public in a state of perennial obliviousness.
Since we last reported on Sweden’s bombing crisis, there have been four more bombing incidents. The last 4 bombings: a car bomb, a bomb in a mailbox, a bomb in a package that exploded in a car, and an explosion at a traffic school. The bombings, however, are just one of the many symptoms of mass immigration plaguing Swedish society.
Attacks on the elderly have increased significantly. Gang rapes are commonplace and murders and shootings are almost daily occurrences in Sweden’s new paradise. But if you were to read the headlines, you would think Sweden’s biggest issue was sexual harassment by celebrities. The media obfuscates the truth.
Sweden is a country that brands itself on equality and feminism, while, the political elite and the media perpetually undermine the well-being and security of its native population.
Sweden’s fastest growing baby name is Islamic
A publication of Statistics Sweden says the name “Maryam" is the country’s fastest growing name.
Last year the occurrence of the name grew 70% and as a result it entered the list of Sweden’s most popular baby names for the first time.
Margareta Carlsson of Statistics Sweden told The Local:
“It’s the fastest-growing name for girls but I don’t know why. I can’t see a celebrity named Maryam. I don’t have any guess even"
Earlier other statistics in Europe showed the same developments. For example, Mohammed (and its Arabic alternatives) was the most popular boys name in the Netherlands and in England.
Statistics from Germanic-speaking Europe aren’t much different: Muhammed was the third most popular newborn name in Austria and is becoming increasingly popular in Germany.
Intre timp in...Germania :)))
A large demonstration of ordinary Germans in the town of Kandel took place on Saturday. Even Germany’s state controlled media can no longer hide the number of people taking to the streets to protest against Merkel and her destructive open border policies. Kandel is a symbolic location, as it is the place where a 15-year-old German girl was murdered by an Afghan refugee.At first German media talked about 1,500 protesters but as the police announced numbers of around 4,500 the tone changed quickly. However, YouTube and even the German police attempted to censor the march.
Many people were live streaming the march to prove that it was peaceful and to counter the mainstream media narrative of it being a “radical right-wing" march. Some of the chants included “Merkel has to leave" “We will not be silenced" and “Those who don’t love Germany need to leave".
Because their asylum procedure lasted more than 15 months, a refugee family now receives 7,300 euros a month.
Details of the ten-member refugee family were probably leaked from an immigration office in the district of Leipzig. After the copy of the decision of the German immigration office emerged on the internet it caused a stir.Berlin Member of Parliament Kai Wegner said: “It’s scandalous that our social assistance is giving some refugee families an income that normal earners can only dream of… Laws need to be adapted as quickly as possible."
A 29-year-old asylum seeker deliberately ploughed his car into a group of Germans in the town of Cuxhaven on Sunday.
According to Oldenburg Police the driver “probably comes from Syria". Six German nationals who were waiting outside a disco were injured in the deliberate crash. Afterwards the driver crashed his car into a bollard where he was apprehended.
A witness said that the investigation “shows that a dispute in or outside a Cuxhaven nightclub could have been the reason for the incident".
German police quickly ruled out a terrorist or political motive. For a while it looked like the most important thing was to engage in propaganda “damage control" in a bid to avoid mass panic.
intre timp in...Germania lu Merkel :))
A documentary about a Syrian family on Germany’s Spiegel TV has caused controversy in the country.
The 32-year-old Ahmad A. lives with his two wives and six children in the district of Pinneberg. His second wife was only thirteen years old when Ahmad married her in Syria.
While polygamy is banned in Germany, Ahmad was allowed to bring his second wife to Germany. The decision was based on the fact that she is the mother of four of his children.
Ahmad doesn’t understand the controversy, because he is a devout Muslim and follows the Sharia, which allows polygamy.
The family fled Syria’s capital Aleppo in 2015 via Greece, France and Denmark and is now completely living on benefits.
Ahmad says he always wanted to go to Germany and tells Spiegel Tv: “There’s support here. They give us social benefits, they give us this house."
Ahmad is happy to be in Germany: “I thank you very, very, very much, Mama Merkel. She is the only person who has felt the suffering of the Syrians. I also thank the Germans, even if there are racists among them. But the Germans have experienced war and show great compassion for the Syrians."
The case of Ahmad and his family isn’t the only one where polygamy is involved. Earlier we reported that 34 refugees imported 130 family members and second wives to Germany. There’s even a case known of one refugee who has 23 children and 4 wives.
Despre Berlin...Germania si pantalonii...anti viol :))
After the attacks on hundreds of women during New Year’s Eve 2015 in Cologne, Berlin created a special protection zone for women.
The so-called “Women’s Safety Area" is a retreat for women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted. A spokesman of the organisation behind Berlin’s New Year’s Eve party says:
“We’ve had few problems in Berlin in the past, but what happened in Cologne is clearly affecting us"
The new Europe has no borders, which means its inhabitants have to live behind concrete barriers, bulletproof glass walls and near soldiers to feel somewhat safe in their cities.
Last year a ‘peaceful’ fake refugee drove a stolen truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 56. He lied about everything before he came to Merkel’s Germany and had 14 identities. After his attack, he travelled without problems through 4 countries and reached Italy where he was shot.
Pantalonii anti viol !!! :)))
Oberhausen – A bitter experience got entrepreneur Sandra Seilz (42) the idea of a device that might protect women from sexual assault in the future.
Whilst out jogging, Sandra was attacked by three drunk men, who tried to tear her pants off. The brave intervention of a pedestrian prevented worse from happening. “After that I had the wish of developing a pair of pants with which women all over the world can feel safer", says Seilz.
The high-tech pants, called “safe shorts", are supposed to give three times protection. She developed the high-tech pants with three built-in mechanisms:
-The pants consist of a tear- and cut resistant material. They also feature a protector in the groin to protect from any grabbing
-Strings along the waist cross at the groin. They are being lashed down to prevent the pants from being pulled down/ripped down. A combination lock is supposed to provide additional safety.
-The pants have an alarm (130dB) that is being triggered by someone pulling/tugging/tearing on them. It can also be activated manually if needed.
The safe shorts are available as running pants or hotpants. “Starting off, we only produced a small series, but it was sold out really quickly", tells us the entrepreneur from Oberhausen. The demand – 80% of it in Germany/from Germany (the article says, mostly German women buy it) – is high.
Now the production will be shifted to India, to make more affordable prices possible. The concept could in the future also be translated into jeans or other pants.
Comentam si noi cat mai putem. Jurnalistii mainstream EUoricum
sunt cu botnita legat de problemele domenstice. Media alternativa targhetata.
Deja au inceput sa bata legile lui Merkel pana aici(continut yt, facebook blocat in toata EU)
Nu intelegi? Totul e frumos si bine, mergem din realizare in realizare.
nu-s de acord
cu atentatele impotriva nimanui Doamne fereste! nici macar nu am fost atent la articol sincer sa fiu incercam doar sa mai postez si stiri din Europa pe care ziare le IGNORA ! ;) dar ai zis un lucru mare...unii se plang de prea mult bine...in timp ce altii au avut posibilitatea sa faca aproape orice...si tot ei..sunt victime..
@Kogaion
nu inteleg unde bati sincer sa fiu , am postat stiri despre atentate si Europa sub teroare.o Europa pe care eu o iubesc!daca ma baneaza asta e...daca matale te referi la ceva mai grav..iarasi asta e ;) stiu unde sa ma gaseasca daca au "nevoie" de mine :) eu pentru Europa si America ma voi lupta mereu ! de ce s-a interzis in Romania libertatea de exprimare ? :) sau urmeaza ? :))