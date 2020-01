Atac armat in Seattle: Opt oameni au fost impuscati pe strada, in centrul orasului

BREAKING: Another night another shooting.



Today it's the community in #Seattle. How can we know where it will be tomorrow?



Today it's 2,333 shot dead just this year. How many more by the end of tomorrow? #seattleshooting pic.twitter.com/155xeWbE8o- Ethan Somers (@ethanjsomers) January 23, 2020

People running after shots fired downtown Seattle third and Pine/Pike. Multiple rapid rounds were fired. Looks like at least one body on the ground. #seattleshooting #seattle #shooting pic.twitter.com/FDa8rqsluD - Jessica Schreindl (@JessSchreindl) January 23, 2020

One person was killed and seven were injured in a mass shooting earlier today in downtown #Seattle. No arrests have been made and police believe there were multiple shooters.

Read more of our coverage: https://t.co/Wg2fN9YoyN pic.twitter.com/UFCsZKw4EF - Amanda Snyder (@amandamsnyder) January 23, 2020

#Seattle shooting right outside my office window insane pic.twitter.com/5WVCBIRCir - Gabe (@GabeReyes87) January 23, 2020

shooting down on 4th & Pike. Stay safe out there everyone. Multiple gunshots, pedestrians possibly injured, suspect on the loose #seattle #seattleshooting #westlake pic.twitter.com/kmaA7Y8jMT - Jack Stannard (@thee_other_jack) January 23, 2020

Ziare.

com

Seful pompierilor din Seattle, Harold Scoggins, a declarat ca autoritatile au inceput sa primeasca apeluri in jurul orei locale 17:00, care anuntau ca mai multi oameni au fost impuscati in centrul orasului.La fata locului, o persoana a fost gasita moarta intr-o zona intens circulata, iar alte cinci au fost transportate la spital, conform The Guardian Ulterior, Seattle Times a raportat ca, de fapt, este vorba de 7 persoane ranite care se afla in prezent internate.Susan Gregg, purtator de cuvant al centrului medical Harborview, a precizat ca o femeie se afla in stare critica, un barbat - in stare grava, iar alti cinci barbati sunt raniti, insa viata nu le este pusa in pericol, fiind impuscati la nivelul picioarelor, pieptului, feselor sau abdomenului.Seful politiei, Carmen Best, a transmis ca autoritatile cred ca este vorba despre un singur autor, care a fugit de la fata locului, iar acum agentii de politie il cauta.A.D.