Un tanar a deschis focul intr-o banca din Florida: Cel putin 5 oameni au fost ucisi (Video)

I'm still trying to wrap my head around what happened in #Sebring today. It's #Florida's 7th mass shooting in less than 3 years! AT 11PM: what we're uncovering right now about the alleged shooter Zephen Xaver. @GWarmothWFTV @MarthaSugalski @KenTyndallWFTV #WFTV @WFTV pic.twitter.com/8DqAe3Hc8z - Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) 24 ianuarie 2019

Investigators release video of 21-year-old Zephan Xaver, the suspect in the shootings deaths of five people inside a Sebring bank. Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Q8V1X5AE5N - Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) 24 ianuarie 2019

Sebring, Fla. police chief: "Today has been a tragic day in our community. We have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered as a result of his act." https://t.co/vcWqgNfg36 pic.twitter.com/cKU4ffo1ak - CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) 24 ianuarie 2019

Ziare.

com

"Avem cel putin cinci victime", a declarat intr-o conferinta de presa Karl Hoglund, seful politiei din acest oras, cunoscut gratiei unei curse auto de anduranta pe care o gazduieste, relateaza AFP.Autorul atacului armat - identificat drept Zephen Xaver - a fost arestat.El s-a predat in urma unor negocieri cu unitati de interventie.In varsta de 21 de ani, tanarul a sunat la politie si a anuntat ca a deschis focul in banca, potrivit lui Hoglund.Politia nu a evocat eventualele motivatii ale acestui gest.