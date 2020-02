Un tren expres Sydney-Melbourne a deraiat: Doi oameni au murit (Foto&Video)

The day got worse. The train crashed. We're fine @TrishBolton3 We'll be there for breakfast 😊 Poor driver is injured though 😣 #Melbourne @abcnews #traincrash pic.twitter.com/k14q2cE53N - Dr Scott Rickard (@Rickard_Scott) February 20, 2020

Shocking scenes at Wallan. I've been sent this video that shows the aftermath of the passenger train derailment @theage pic.twitter.com/ry6v9YCv0N - erin pearson (@epearson_3) February 20, 2020

🇦🇺Two people have died after the #Sydney to #Melbourne XPT #train was derailed at Wallan, 45km north of Melbourne. Ambulance Victoria confirmed that one other person was being airlifted to Melbourne.

by æž—æ¸ è¾‰ 王聪 pic.twitter.com/VxJAehTCHN - CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) February 20, 2020

#Breaking Passenger train derails near Wallan north of Melbourne

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a train derailment north of #Melbourne.

The driver appeared to be trapped,https://t.co/YYhYAdpQoO pic.twitter.com/lCepqhzNC0 - 💧Jade & David for a Better Australia (@PerthWAustralia) February 20, 2020

Mai multi pasageri au fost raniti si serviciile de urgenta au precizat ca i-au tratat la fata locului.O persoana a fost transportata cu elicopterul la un spital din Melbourne.In imaginile aparute online poate fi observat ca mai multe vagoane au iesit de pe sine, unul fiind rasturnat.Deocamdata, nu este clara cauza accidentului.In tren se aflau aproximativ 200 de persoane cand a deraiat, joi, la ora locala 19:50, la 45 de kilometri nord de Melbourne.