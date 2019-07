Un vulcan de pe insula Sumatra din Indonezia a erupt. Companiile aeriene, avertizate de autoritati

Ash-plume from #Kerinci volcano, West-Sumatra today 31th July. Authorities @vulkanologi_mbg stated that the ash plume reached a height of +/- 800m above the summit. Kerinci is currently Status Level 2, restriction zone 3km from the summit crater. Photo:@id_magma @flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/Ios4M3E7Vc