Trei morti si zeci de raniti dupa ce taifunul Faxai a lovit Tokyo (Foto&Video)

Luni, 09 Septembrie 2019, ora 15:05

   

Taifunul Faxai, insotit de rafale devastatoare de vant si ploi torentiale, a lovit luni zona metropolitana Tokyo unde a provocat decesul a trei persoane si ranirea altor cateva zeci.

Furtuna a parasit zona de uscat in cursul diminetii de luni si s-a indreptat catre Oceanul Pacific dupa ce a maturat estul Japoniei, insa ploile torentiale, vantul puternic si valurile mari vor continua sa isi faca simtita prezenta in zona metropolitana a Tokyo si nord-estul Japoniei unde exista de asemenea riscul producerii unor alunecari de teren, au avertizat autoritatile, relateaza DPA.

O femeie de circa 50 de ani a fost gasita decedata pe o strada din Tokyo. Imaginile surprinse de camerele de supraveghere din apropiere au confirmat ca aceasta a fost izbita de o cladire de rafalele puternice de vant, potrivit Reuters.

Un barbat in varsta de 87 de ani a fost ucis dupa ce a fost surprins de caderea unui copac doborat de vant, in prefectura Kanagawa, iar un alt barbat, in varsta de 47 de ani, a fost pronuntat decedat la spital dupa ce a cazut la baza navala Yokosuka din Kanagawa, conform Kyodo.

Peste 160 de curse aeriene au fost anulate luni dupa ce alte 135 de zboruri fusesera anulate ziua anterioara, a relatat postul NHK.

Circulatia pe numeroase cai feroviare a fost suspendata luni timp de mai multe ore, ceea ce a perturbat programul a milioane de navetisti din zona metropolitana, cu circa 36 de milioane de locuitori.

Circa 720.000 de gospodarii din prefecturile Tokyo, Ibaraki, Chiba, Kanagawa si Shizuoka continuau sa fie afectate de o pana de curent, a transmis luni compania Tokyo Electric Power, citata de DPA.

Luni, la ora locala 18.00, taifunul Faxai se afla in largul coastelor din nord-estul Japoniei dupa ce cu 13 ore inainte atinsese zona de tarm din apropierea orasului Chiba, potrivit agentiei nipone de meteorologie. Furtuna se deplasa cu 30 de kilometri la ora in directie nord-estica fiind insotita de viteze ale vantului de pana la 126 de kilometri la ora si rafale de 180 de kilometri la ora, a precizat agentia.

Potrivit NHK, Faxai a fost cea mai puternica furtuna care a lovit Tokyo in ultimii ani. Indicatoare metalice de pe cladiri au fost rupte, camioane au fost rasturnate, acoperisul unei benzinarii a fost luat pe sus, iar vitrinele mai multor magazine au fost sparte de vantul puternic. In zona metropolitana, numerosi copaci au cazut, unii dintre ei pe cablurile de inalta tensiune de pe liniile feroviare. Circa 2.000 de persoane au primit ordin de evacuare din cauza pericolului de alunecari de teren, a mentionat NHK.















Sursa: AGERPRES

