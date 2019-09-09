Trei morti si zeci de raniti dupa ce taifunul Faxai a lovit Tokyo (Foto&Video)

Just in | More than 130 flights were cancelled and scores of train lines were closed for hours, snarling the morning commute for millions in a greater #Tokyo area that has a population of some 36 million. Authorities warned it was dangerous to venture outside. pic.twitter.com/nI6WwIJ9o0 - -🇦🇺🇺🇸🇦🇺- (@Frolencewalters) September 9, 2019

Heavy and Scary winds from #Typhoon #Faxai punching hard in #Tokyo now. First experience of such strong typhoon. Got scared while shooting video pic.twitter.com/fsNpoXPTRt - Selvakumar (@iamtheraijin) September 8, 2019

In the 15 years I've been tracking #typhoon I can't remember ever seeing such a powerful looking storm so close to eastern Honshu #Faxai pic.twitter.com/IkhPyvbJ2x - James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 7, 2019

Footage of #typhoon #Faxai lashing my neighbourhood of Koenji in #Tokyo - the storm passed just to the east of here sparing us the strong "front right" quadrant. Areas to the east including Chiba have been hit hard pic.twitter.com/raZzMfajtf - James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 8, 2019

A friend of mine is docked in Yokohama, Japan and just sent me this video as Typhoon Faxai closes in on his port. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the storm has maximum sustained winds of approximately 90 mph. #Faxai pic.twitter.com/LlLa57paDy - Dalton Mullinax (@MullinaxWX) September 8, 2019

