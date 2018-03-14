Ziare.com
"Rusia a simtit miros de sange". Vrea Putin umilirea Londrei? Ce nu se leaga in scandalul spionului otravit - Interviu

de Ioana Ene Dogioiu, Senior editor
Miercuri, 14 Martie 2018, ora 00:12

   

"Rusia a simtit miros de sange". Vrea Putin umilirea Londrei? Ce nu se leaga in scandalul spionului otravit - Interviu
Otravirea spionului rus si a fiicei sale este un caz atipic, iar in conflictul pe care l-a generat intre Rusia si Marea Britanie, "Londongrad" este intr-un moment de rascruce. Poate ca Moscova vrea sa-si ia acum revansa pentru multe momente din trecut, spune conf. univ. Armand Gosu, analist de politica externa specializat in spatiul ex-sovietic.

Atipic este faptul ca, dupa moartea lui Stalin si infiintarea KGB-ului, Moscova a renuntat la practica asasinarii defectorilor, iar faptul ca a fost otravita si fiica lui Serghei Skripal este si mai greu de explicat. In acelasi timp insa, a aratat Armand Gosu pentru Ziare.com, doar armata rusa are reteta neurotoxinei care ar fi fost folosita impotriva celor doi.

Armand Gosu nu crede insa ca se pune problema unor sanctiuni impotriva Rusiei: "Daca rusii bogati se supara si pleaca, britanicii trebuie sa faca rost urgent de miliardari chinezi, ca sa nu li se prabuseasca piata imobiliara". In acelasi timp insa, si Theresa May pare a se afla in fata unei revanse personale.

Cine si de ce i-a otravit pe Serghei Skripal si fiica lui, Iulia?

Grea intrebare. In lumea spionajului domnesc umbrele. Oficialii britanici spun ca Moscova este in spatele acestei operatiuni criminale si promit un raspuns pe masura. Americanii, prin vocea deja fostului secretar de stat Tillerson, merg pe mana britanicilor, cu care au fost tot timpul in contact si e de presupus ca au detalii suplimentare.

Iar Rusia ce raspunde?

Prin ministrul de Externe Serghei Lavrov, Moscova neaga categoric, spune ca-i o "prostie", chiar asa se traduce cuvantul respectiv. Si, Lavrov acuza Marea Britanie ca, in loc sa dea ultimatumuri, mai bine ar respecta obligatiile internationale, ce decurg din prevederile Conventiei pentru interzicerea armelor chimice, adica sa asigure accesul expertilor rusi la substanta respectiva.

Or, britanicii tin totul in mare secret. Nici presa din insula nu are acces la nici un fel de informatii. Se stie doar ca starea celor doi, a fostului colonel GRU si a fiicei sale, este foarte grava.

Tot acum cateva ore, primul director al FSB, principalul succesor al KGB-ului, Serghei Stepasin, acuza serviciile britanice de provocare. Principalul argument al lui Stepasin sunt alegerile prezidentiale din Rusia de peste cateva zile. El se intreaba, incercand sa demonteze orice suspiciune privind implicarea Moscovei: "Ce idiot poate sa faca asa ceva?". Distinsul om politic uita ca istoria Rusiei e plina de astfel de idioti.

Este un modus operandi specific rusesc?

A fost in trecut. Numai ca, dupa moartea lui Stalin si infiintarea KGB-ului, s-a renuntat la practica asasinarii defectorilor. Pentru ca, trebuie spus, Skripal a fost colonel al Directiei Principale de Spionaj, Glavnoe Razvedovatelnoe Upravlenie (GRU) serviciul secret al armatei, subordonat Marelui Stat Major. Este cea mai veche structura de informatii in functiune, are un prestigiu foarte mare, pana astazi.

Cat de mari au fost daunele provocate GRU de Skripal?

In 1995 el a inceput sa colaboreze cu britanicii, cu MI6. A lucrat in acei ani la Statul Major si se ocupa de Caucazul de Nord. Rusia era in plin razboi in Cecenia. A fost arestat un deceniu mai tarziu, a fost anchetat, judecat si condamnat in 2006 la 13 ani de inchisoare pentru predarea a 2.000 de fisiere secrete britanicilor. Data fiind compartimentarea stricta a muncii in serviciile de informatii, Skripal nu avea acces decat la informatiile privind Caucazul de Nord.

A primit 13 ani de lagar. A fost schimbat in 2010, alaturi de alti 3, cu 12 ilegali rusi, pe aeroportul din Viena. Colonelul Poteev din spionajul rusesc, SVR, fugise cu familia la americani si a predat o intreaga retea de ilegali rusi. Asta a fost norocul lui Skripal.

Financial Times scrie ca si dupa 2010, odata ajuns in Marea Britanie, Skripal a lucrat pentru MI6.

Nu cred. Era departe de informatii de peste 13 ani, nu avea capacitati analitice, ca operativ este exclus, avea cont pe retelele sociale, unde publica fotografii de familie.

Revin la prima intrebare: cine? Sa fi fost pedepsit de GRU pentru ca a "tradat"?

Se poate, dar ar fi atipic. Daca acceptam aceasta varianta, oricum e greu de inteles de ce a fost otravita si fiica sa. S-au trecut doua linii rosii, actiunea impotriva lui si mai mai ales cea impotriva unui membru al familiei sale, a Iuliei. Vorbim de un fost colonel GRU.

Dar sunt nenumarate cazuri de acest fel doar in Marea Britanie. Recent, ministrul de Interne britanic a anuntat anchetarea a 14 cazuri de morti suspecte, produse in ultimii cativa ani.

Da, dar nu de fosti agenti sau cadre KGB sau GRU, chiar daca sunt agenti dubli sau defectori. La Londra traiesc alti fosti spioni sovietici care au defectat la britanici, Gordievski, Rezun, care a scris 20 de carti pe care le-a semnat Viktor Suvorov. Prin cateva dintre ele a generat dezbateri importante in istoriografia celui de-Al Doilea Razboi Mondial.

Majoritatea celor ucisi in imprejurari suspecte sunt oameni de afaceri. Sau apropiati ai acestora. Unii provin din structurile de informatii sovietice sau rusesti. Dar nu asta pare sa fie elementul definitoriu.

Un alt deces a fost confirmat de politia londoneza acum cateva ore. Tot om de afaceri?

Nikolai Gluskov era apropiat de Berezovski, eminenta cenusie a Kremlinului, cel despre care se spune ca l-a inventat pe Putin. Era condamnat de un tribunal din Moscova la 8 ani de inchisoare pentru deturnarea fondurilor Aeroflotului.

Mi-l amintesc pe Gluskov foarte bine. La moartea lui Berezovski, in primavara lui 2013, a fost extrem de categoric in declaratii, afirmand ca oligarhul fugar ar fi fost ucis. Atunci, politia londoneza a facut o ancheta, dar a inchis repede cazul, considerand ca Berezovski a murit de moarte naturala.

Aseara am gasit ceva detalii ingrijoratoare pe retelele sociale. Ar fi vorba despre urme de strangulare descoperite pe corpul lui Gluskov. Se asteapta rezultatul autopsiei.

Deci, Kremlinul nu are nici o treaba cu toate aceste morti suspecte?

Cu unele poate da, dar cu multe dintre ele e destul de putin probabil. Cand spun poate da, nu ma gandesc neaparat la institutii rusesti care sa desfasoare direct aceste operatiuni.

Ar putea fi vorba, mai degraba, de pilotarea foarte discreta de catre operativi rusi singuratici a unor structuri ale crimei organizate rusesti. Sau, asa cum e in Donbass, ofiteri rusi de informatii aflati "in concediu" la Londra.

Nu sunt convins ca noi intelegem filosofia dupa care functioneaza aceste structuri informative rusesti care traiesc in simbioza cu lumea interlopa, cu mafia rusa. Se folosesc unele de altele, se potenteaza reciproc, sunt doua fete ale aceleiasi monede.

Theresa May a vorbit direct despre "Noviciok". Ce inseamna acest termen?

Este o neurotoxina foarte puternica. Presa americana a publicat o investigatie in 1993, concluzia fiind ca Rusia lui Eltin nu respecta angajamentul luat de Gorbaciov de a renunta la armele chimice. In acel moment, Rusia continua cercetarile si productia armelor chimice. De altfel, Eltin a recunoscut ca Rusia n-a renuntat la arme chimice, insa a dat asigurari ca le utilizeaza doar in scopuri defensive.

Dar, practic, a fost o intamplare ca s-a aflat. Pur si simplu un savant rus a dat buzna in apartamentul unui ziarist american de la Moscova si i-a istorisit toata povestea. Intre timp, americanii l-au scos pe acesta din Rusia. El traieste undeva in statul New Jersey si a dat mai multe interviuri zilele astea.

Practic, tot ce stim despre "Noviciok" am aflat de la acest savant rus fugit in SUA. Daca presa internationala a preluat corect declaratiile lui, rezulta ca 2 grame ar putea ucide pana la 500 de persoane. Iar dupa un atac cu noviciok, chiar in doza mica, nu te mai faci niciodata bine.

Substanta este extrem de periculoasa, nu intamplator compozitia este strict secreta. Nici o alta tara nu o cunoaste. Asta este si un argument al celor care afirma categoric implicarea institutiilor statutului rus. Doar armata are reteta.

Componentele au fost duse separat in Anglia. Nu era nici o dificultate. Dar prepararea substantei nu se putea realiza decat de catre cineva care detinea secretul retetei. De asta e atat de plauzibila acuzatia rostita de premierul Theresa May impotriva Rusiei.

Prin ce difera cazul Skripal de uciderea cu poloniu a fostului maior FSB Alexandru Litvinenko?

Prin reactia opiniei publice si a autoritatilor britanice. Imi amintesc ca in noiembrie 2006, sotia lui Litvinenko s-a rugat zile in sir de doctori ca sa-i faca analize suplimentare sotului sau. Abia dupa doua saptamani si jumatate i-au facut analizele de otrava si au stabilit ca era vorba de poloniu - 210, si nu de thallium radioctiv cum s-a vorbit multa vreme.

Oficialii britanici, in frunte cu ministrul de Interne de atunci, Theresa May, premierul de astazi, au refuzat categoric sa admita posibilitatea implicarii Rusiei in uciderea lui Litvinenko. Marina Litvinenko a dat-o in judecata pe doamna May si a castigat procesul.

Tarziu si foarte greu Scotland Yard-ul a acceptat sa ia in calcul si posibilitatea implicarii Rusiei. Poate ca daca atunci reactia autoritatilor britanice ar fi fost alta si ar fi tras concluziile care se impuneau dupa acea drama, astazi n-ar mai fi existat un caz Skripal.

UK a fost tara occidentala cea mai inflitrata de agenti rusi?

E o competitie foarte stransa la categoria care e cea mai infiltrata tara de catre rusi. Sunt la coada si Franta, Germania, Elvetia. In ultimii ani, dupa anexarea Crimeei, contrainformatiile britanice publica rapoarte destul de ingrijoratoare. Deci, un dus rece pare ca s-a produs.

Vreme de mai bine de doua decenii, a fost o veritabila competitie intre capitalele occidentale pentru atragerea miliardarilor rusi. Castele in sudul Frantei, proprietati somptuoase la Paris si Londra, toate erau platite cu cash carat in valize din Rusia.

Pana acum cativa ani, Londra era alintanta Londongrad, grad provenind de la gorod, oras, forma din rusa veche. Daca rusii bogati se supara si pleaca, britanicii trebuie sa faca rost urgent de miliardari chinezi, ca sa nu li se prabuseasca piata imobiliara.

Sunt centre de cercetare in universitatile din Marea Britanie, inclusiv la Oxford si Cambridge, finantate in buna masura de donatiile generoase ale miliardarilor si milionarilor rusi.

De asta nici nu cred in amenintarile doamnei May cu sanctiuni. Cata vreme rusii au bani, vor fi bineveniti in Marea Britanie.

Putem suspecta ca si Brexitul a fost si o consecinta a operatiunilor rusesti?

Oficiali britanici de cel mai inalt nivel au facut declaratii in acest sens. Deci, nu cred ca exista nici un dubiu in legatura cu faptul ca Moscova a fost implicata in campania pentru Brexit.

Altceva mi se pare foarte important, acum. Statutul Londrei pe termen scurt si poate mediu ar putea fi influentat de felul in care evolueaza disputa cu Moscova. Acest conflict este un test important pentru Londra pe fondul negocierilor pentru Brexit. Marea Britanie e intr-un moment de rascruce. Theresa May pare ca a inteles miza. Din pacate, nu are prea multe instrumente la indemana.

Este un punct de inflexiune?

Asteptam astazi reactia Londrei, dupa expirarea ultimatului anuntat in discursul din Camera Comunelor al Theresei May. Marea Britanie nu e intr-o pozitie foarte buna. Si Rusia a simtit miros de sange. Poate ca Moscova vrea sa-si ia acum revansa pentru multe momente din trecut.

E important ca, in ciuda disensiunilor existente pe fondul complicatelor negocieri pentru Brexit, Europa continentala sa ramana alaturi de Marea Britanie in acest conflict cu Rusia. Oricat de mici vor fi pasii pe care Londra se va decide sa-i faca in acest conflict, e important sa nu-i faca singura.


Sursa: Ziare.com

Ciudat.

Rusii au cerut acces la investigatii pentru ca Iulia Skripal este cetatean rus.
Foarte normal si legal.Au fost tratati cu un categoric "niet".
Poate fi impartiala o ancheta care implica doua parti (doua tari) cand ancheta este dusa doar de una din parti?.
Ceva nu se "leaga" in povestea asta.
Cum zice acest domn Gosu,majoritatea celor trecuti "dincolo" erau miliardari rusi si oamenii lor.Cei care au acaparat economia fosta sovietica si cam reusisera sa puna Rusia pe butuci.O fi intrat "ZAZANIA" intre ei si isi platesc (in gen mafiot) niste polite.
Concluziile anchetei?.Aproape sigur,foarte probabil,cum zice Theresa May,"ramane cum am vorbit".

 

Daca "dupa moatrea lui Stalin si infiintarea KGB-ului,

Moscova a renuntat la practica asasinarii defectorilor", atunci pe defectorul Litvinenko cine l-a otravit cu poloniu?

 

MI5

.

Dezinformare la greu, IED - Ziare.com

"In acelasi timp insa, a aratat Armand Gosu pentru Ziare.com, doar armata rusa are reteta neurotoxinei care ar fi fost folosita impotriva celor doi."

"These agents and their formulas are not an exclusively Russian knowledge or product:

One of the key manufacturing sites was the Soviet State Scientific Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology (GosNIIOKhT) in Nukus, Uzbekistan. Small, experimental batches of the weapons may have been tested on the nearby Ustyurt plateau. It may also have been tested in a research centre in Krasnoarmeysk near Moscow. Since its independence in 1991, Uzbekistan has been working with the government of the United States to dismantle and decontaminate the sites where the Novichok agents and other chemical weapons were tested and developed.

The formulas for the various Novichok agents are not a Russian secret. The U.S. and the UK surely know how to make these. The agents are said to be made from simply components used in civil industrial processes. (To qualify any agent as "military grade" is by the way nonsense. Many chemical agents used in civil process are also incredibly deadly.) The Porton Down chemical weapon laboratory of the British military is only some 8 miles away from Salisbury where the Skripals were allegedly poisoned. The British government claims that Porton Down identified the agent allegedly used on the Skripals. The laboratory is surely also capable of producing such stuff, just like similar laboratories in other countries are able to do.

Now lets counter May's claims:

Novichok agents are claimed to be up to 10 times as toxic as VX. One drop of VX can kill a person. If the Skripals were poisoned with such an highly effective agent how come they are still alive?
The Soviet Union, not Russia, developed such agents. The main work was done in Uzbekistan. The U.S. helped to dismantled the laboratory.
Russia is likely able to re-produce such agents but so are many, many other countries.
What is Russia's "record of state sponsored assassinations"? The British investigation which claimed that "Russia" was somehow involved in the death of MI6 agent Litvinenko is highly dubious. I am not aware of any other cases. There is a long standing protocol to never bother spies that have been exchanged in a spy-swap.
If Russia sees "some defectors" as legitimate targets why does it not immediately kill them? Skripal was living openly in the UK since 2010. Why would Russia kill him at all and why now?
Given the above it is absurd to conclude that it is "highly likely" that Russia was responsible. If someone is run-over by a BMW is it"highly likely" that the German government is responsible for it?"

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/theresa-mays-45-minutes-claim.html

 

@Vintage

De unde aveti toate informatiile astea ,mai mult sau mai putin "secrete"?
Chiar daca sunt publice,cum de ati reusit sa le compilati ,aproape instantaneu?Teo

Se cheama Internet, fiu mosului. De Dr. Google ai

auzit? Eh, daca stii cum sa-l intrebi si daca stii si subiectul, iti da toate informatiile. Ai bagat de seama link-ul?

Apropo, ce va sugereaza fotografiile din link-urile de mai jos:

Colin Powell

https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2012/09/08/the-lies-that-led-to-the-iraq-war-and-the-persistent-myth-of-intelligence-failure/

Theresa May:

http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/maypowell.jpg

Interesant este asemanarea dintre cele doua probe...care seamana ca doua picaturi de apa...:)))))

 

@DR.STRANGELOVE 14.03.2018, 01:01

Censored: MI5 links to murdered Litvinenko

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/censored-mi5-links-to-murdered-litvinenko-8160954.html

 

Un comentariu alambicat si neconvingator!

Daca "novicioc"este un toxic rusesc detinut exclusiv de armata rusa,ce dubii mai are dl.Gosu?
Deasemenea,de ce are dubii legate de un "modus operandi"specific rusesc,cand tot ce se intampla in Rusia "atipicului"Putin ,el insusi fost ofiter de informatii,este neprevazut,Putin fiind un autist declarat de expertii externi?
Oare mirosul de sange nu este rusesc?Teo

 

Acuma esti mai tare si mai invatat decat analisti politici

precum conf. univ. Armand Gosu, analist de politica externa specializat in spatiul ex-sovietic.
Ce scoala ai urmat? Poate ceva unde gramatica nu s-a predat. Dar nici politica externa de nivel universitar.

Mai ai mute ineptii si frati p-acasa?

Multe nu se leaga! De ce sa-l omoare Putin pe unul care nu mai era

..in domeniul spionajului de 13 ani, impreuna cu fiica sa, cu cateva zile inainte de alegerile prezidentiale? Mai curand adversarii lui Putin ar face-o.
Tipul si fiica lui erau usor de gasit, aveau cont facebook, oricine putea ajunge la ei.
De unde stim ca e noviciuk daca englezii nu permit accesul la investigatii? Poate nu e o otrava exclusiv ruseasca!

Dubios ca cealalta crima la Moscova, acum cativa ani, tot inaintea alegerilor!

 

@Marin2134 14.03.2018, 01:54

Nu-i nimic dubios. Totu-i clar ca lumina zilei: MI5/MI6. Uite aici:

Censored: MI5 links to murdered Litvinenko

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/censored-mi5-links-to-murdered-litvinenko-8160954.html

Si faptul ca toate astea se intampla la numai cateva zile inaintea alegerilor prezidentiale din Rusia este numai "concidenta"...:)))

 

@Te-o 14.03.2018, 01:42

Tu ce fumezi amice? Sau nu cunosti limba Romana!? Informatii "mai mult sau mai putin "secrete"? care mai sunt si publice inacelasi timp"...Ma nene, de ineptii stiu ca esti plin pana peste cap, dar m'neata nici sens nu ai, orice ai articula. Ia reciteste-ti capodopera si incearca sa intelegi ceva! Te faci de ras p-aici.

P.S. Orice e public este si accesibil. Capischi? Sau trebuie sa-ti desenez?

 


