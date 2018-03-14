"Rusia a simtit miros de sange". Vrea Putin umilirea Londrei? Ce nu se leaga in scandalul spionului otravit - Interviu

Cine si de ce i-a otravit pe Serghei Skripal si fiica lui, Iulia?

Iar Rusia ce raspunde?

Este un modus operandi specific rusesc?

Cat de mari au fost daunele provocate GRU de Skripal?

Financial Times scrie ca si dupa 2010, odata ajuns in Marea Britanie, Skripal a lucrat pentru MI6.

Revin la prima intrebare: cine? Sa fi fost pedepsit de GRU pentru ca a "tradat"?

Dar sunt nenumarate cazuri de acest fel doar in Marea Britanie. Recent, ministrul de Interne britanic a anuntat anchetarea a 14 cazuri de morti suspecte, produse in ultimii cativa ani.

Un alt deces a fost confirmat de politia londoneza acum cateva ore. Tot om de afaceri?

Deci, Kremlinul nu are nici o treaba cu toate aceste morti suspecte?

Theresa May a vorbit direct despre "Noviciok". Ce inseamna acest termen?

Prin ce difera cazul Skripal de uciderea cu poloniu a fostului maior FSB Alexandru Litvinenko?

UK a fost tara occidentala cea mai inflitrata de agenti rusi?

Putem suspecta ca si Brexitul a fost si o consecinta a operatiunilor rusesti?

Este un punct de inflexiune?

Atipic este faptul ca, dupa moartea lui Stalin si infiintarea KGB-ului, Moscova a renuntat la practica asasinarii defectorilor, iar faptul ca a fost otravita si fiica lui Serghei Skripal este si mai greu de explicat. In acelasi timp insa, a aratat Armand Gosu pentru, doar armata rusa are reteta neurotoxinei care ar fi fost folosita impotriva celor doi.Armand Gosu nu crede insa ca se pune problema unor sanctiuni impotriva Rusiei: "Daca rusii bogati se supara si pleaca, britanicii trebuie sa faca rost urgent de miliardari chinezi, ca sa nu li se prabuseasca piata imobiliara". In acelasi timp insa, si Theresa May pare a se afla in fata unei revanse personale.Grea intrebare. In lumea spionajului domnesc umbrele. Oficialii britanici spun ca Moscova este in spatele acestei operatiuni criminale si promit un raspuns pe masura. Americanii, prin vocea deja fostului secretar de stat Tillerson, merg pe mana britanicilor, cu care au fost tot timpul in contact si e de presupus ca au detalii suplimentare.Prin ministrul de Externe Serghei Lavrov, Moscova neaga categoric, spune ca-i o "prostie", chiar asa se traduce cuvantul respectiv. Si, Lavrov acuza Marea Britanie ca, in loc sa dea ultimatumuri, mai bine ar respecta obligatiile internationale, ce decurg din prevederile Conventiei pentru interzicerea armelor chimice, adica sa asigure accesul expertilor rusi la substanta respectiva.Or, britanicii tin totul in mare secret. Nici presa din insula nu are acces la nici un fel de informatii. Se stie doar ca starea celor doi, a fostului colonel GRU si a fiicei sale, este foarte grava.Tot acum cateva ore, primul director al FSB, principalul succesor al KGB-ului,. Principalul argument al lui Stepasin sunt alegerile prezidentiale din Rusia de peste cateva zile. El se intreaba, incercand sa demonteze orice suspiciune privind implicarea Moscovei:Distinsul om politic uita ca istoria Rusiei e plina de astfel de idioti.A fost in trecut. Numai ca, dupa moartea lui Stalin si infiintarea KGB-ului, s-a renuntat la practica asasinarii defectorilor. Pentru ca, trebuie spus, Skripal a fost colonel al Directiei Principale de Spionaj, Glavnoe Razvedovatelnoe Upravlenie (GRU) serviciul secret al armatei, subordonat Marelui Stat Major. Este cea mai veche structura de informatii in functiune, are un prestigiu foarte mare, pana astazi.In 1995 el a inceput sa colaboreze cu britanicii, cu MI6. A lucrat in acei ani la Statul Major si se ocupa de Caucazul de Nord. Rusia era in plin razboi in Cecenia. A fost arestat un deceniu mai tarziu, a fost anchetat, judecat si condamnat in 2006 la 13 ani de inchisoare pentru predarea a 2.000 de fisiere secrete britanicilor. Data fiind compartimentarea stricta a muncii in serviciile de informatii, Skripal nu avea acces decat la informatiile privind Caucazul de Nord.A primit 13 ani de lagar. A fost schimbat in 2010, alaturi de alti 3, cu 12 ilegali rusi, pe aeroportul din Viena. Colonelul Poteev din spionajul rusesc, SVR, fugise cu familia la americani si a predat o intreaga retea de ilegali rusi. Asta a fost norocul lui Skripal.Nu cred. Era departe de informatii de peste 13 ani, nu avea capacitati analitice, ca operativ este exclus, avea cont pe retelele sociale, unde publica fotografii de familie.Se poate, dar ar fi atipic. Daca acceptam aceasta varianta, oricum e greu de inteles de ce a fost otravita si fiica sa.Vorbim de un fost colonel GRU.Da, dar nu de fosti agenti sau cadre KGB sau GRU, chiar daca sunt agenti dubli sau defectori. La Londra traiesc alti fosti spioni sovietici care au defectat la britanici, Gordievski, Rezun, care a scris 20 de carti pe care le-a semnat Viktor Suvorov. Prin cateva dintre ele a generat dezbateri importante in istoriografia celui de-Al Doilea Razboi Mondial.Majoritatea celor ucisi in imprejurari suspecte sunt oameni de afaceri. Sau apropiati ai acestora. Unii provin din structurile de informatii sovietice sau rusesti. Dar nu asta pare sa fie elementul definitoriu.Nikolai Gluskov era apropiat de Berezovski, eminenta cenusie a Kremlinului, cel despre care se spune ca l-a inventat pe Putin. Era condamnat de un tribunal din Moscova la 8 ani de inchisoare pentru deturnarea fondurilor Aeroflotului.Mi-l amintesc pe Gluskov foarte bine. La moartea lui Berezovski, in primavara lui 2013, a fost extrem de categoric in declaratii, afirmand ca oligarhul fugar ar fi fost ucis. Atunci, politia londoneza a facut o ancheta, dar a inchis repede cazul, considerand ca Berezovski a murit de moarte naturala.Aseara am gasit ceva detalii ingrijoratoare pe retelele sociale. Ar fi vorba despre urme de strangulare descoperite pe corpul lui Gluskov. Se asteapta rezultatul autopsiei.Cu unele poate da, dar cu multe dintre ele e destul de putin probabil. Cand spun poate da, nu ma gandesc neaparat la institutii rusesti care sa desfasoare direct aceste operatiuni.Ar putea fi vorba, mai degraba, deNu sunt convins ca noi intelegem filosofia dupa care functioneaza. Se folosesc unele de altele, se potenteaza reciproc, sunt doua fete ale aceleiasi monede.Este o neurotoxina foarte puternica. Presa americana a publicat o investigatie in 1993, concluzia fiind ca Rusia lui Eltin nu respecta angajamentul luat de Gorbaciov de a renunta la armele chimice. In acel moment, Rusia continua cercetarile si productia armelor chimice. De altfel, Eltin a recunoscut ca Rusia n-a renuntat la arme chimice, insa a dat asigurari ca le utilizeaza doar in scopuri defensive.Dar, practic, a fost o intamplare ca s-a aflat. Pur si simplu un savant rus a dat buzna in apartamentul unui ziarist american de la Moscova si i-a istorisit toata povestea. Intre timp, americanii l-au scos pe acesta din Rusia. El traieste undeva in statul New Jersey si a dat mai multe interviuri zilele astea.Practic, tot ce stim despre "Noviciok" am aflat de la acest savant rus fugit in SUA. Daca presa internationala a preluat corect declaratiile lui, rezulta caSubstanta este extrem de periculoasa, nu intamplator compozitia este strict secreta. Nici o alta tara nu o cunoaste. Asta este si un argument al celor care afirma categoric implicarea institutiilor statutului rus.Componentele au fost duse separat in Anglia. Nu era nici o dificultate.. De asta e atat de plauzibila acuzatia rostita de premierul Theresa May impotriva Rusiei.Prin reactia opiniei publice si a autoritatilor britanice. Imi amintesc ca in noiembrie 2006, sotia lui Litvinenko s-a rugat zile in sir de doctori ca sa-i faca analize suplimentare sotului sau. Abia dupa doua saptamani si jumatate i-au facut analizele de otrava si au stabilit ca era vorba de poloniu - 210, si nu de thallium radioctiv cum s-a vorbit multa vreme.Marina Litvinenko a dat-o in judecata pe doamna May si a castigat procesul.Tarziu si foarte greu Scotland Yard-ul a acceptat sa ia in calcul si posibilitatea implicarii Rusiei. Poate ca daca atunci reactia autoritatilor britanice ar fi fost alta si ar fi tras concluziile care se impuneau dupa acea drama, astazi n-ar mai fi existat un caz Skripal.E o competitie foarte stransa la categoria care e cea mai infiltrata tara de catre rusi. Sunt la coada si Franta, Germania, Elvetia. In ultimii ani, dupa anexarea Crimeei, contrainformatiile britanice publica rapoarte destul de ingrijoratoare. Deci,Vreme de mai bine de doua decenii, a fost o veritabila competitie intre capitalele occidentale pentru atragerea miliardarilor rusi. Castele in sudul Frantei, proprietati somptuoase la Paris si Londra, toate erau platite cuPana acum cativa ani, Londra era alintanta, grad provenind de la gorod, oras, forma din rusa veche.Sunt centre de cercetare in universitatile din Marea Britanie, inclusiv la Oxford si Cambridge, finantate in buna masura de donatiile generoase ale miliardarilor si milionarilor rusi.De asta nici. Cata vreme rusii au bani, vor fi bineveniti in Marea Britanie.Oficiali britanici de cel mai inalt nivel au facut declaratii in acest sens. Deci, nu cred ca exista nici un dubiu in legatura cu faptul ca Moscova a fost implicata in campania pentru Brexit.Altceva mi se pare foarte important, acum. Statutul Londrei pe termen scurt si poate mediu ar putea fi influentat de felul in care evolueaza disputa cu Moscova.Marea Britanie e intr-un moment de rascruce. Theresa May pare ca a inteles miza. Din pacate, nu are prea multe instrumente la indemana.Asteptam astazi reactia Londrei, dupa expirarea ultimatului anuntat in discursul din Camera Comunelor al Theresei May.E important ca, in ciuda disensiunilor existente pe fondul complicatelor negocieri pentru Brexit, Europa continentala sa ramana alaturi de Marea Britanie in acest conflict cu Rusia.