"Rusia a simtit miros de sange". Vrea Putin umilirea Londrei? Ce nu se leaga in scandalul spionului otravit - Interviu

Ciudat.
Rusii au cerut acces la investigatii pentru ca Iulia Skripal este cetatean rus.
Foarte normal si legal.Au fost tratati cu un categoric "niet".
Poate fi impartiala o ancheta care implica doua parti (doua tari) cand ancheta este dusa doar de una din parti?.
Ceva nu se "leaga" in povestea asta.
Cum zice acest domn Gosu,majoritatea celor trecuti "dincolo" erau miliardari rusi si oamenii lor.Cei care au acaparat economia fosta sovietica si cam reusisera sa puna Rusia pe butuci.O fi intrat "ZAZANIA" intre ei si isi platesc (in gen mafiot) niste polite.
Concluziile anchetei?.Aproape sigur,foarte probabil,cum zice Theresa May,"ramane cum am vorbit".
Daca "dupa moatrea lui Stalin si infiintarea KGB-ului,
Moscova a renuntat la practica asasinarii defectorilor", atunci pe defectorul Litvinenko cine l-a otravit cu poloniu?
MI5
.
"In acelasi timp insa, a aratat Armand Gosu pentru Ziare.com, doar armata rusa are reteta neurotoxinei care ar fi fost folosita impotriva celor doi."
"These agents and their formulas are not an exclusively Russian knowledge or product:
One of the key manufacturing sites was the Soviet State Scientific Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology (GosNIIOKhT) in Nukus, Uzbekistan. Small, experimental batches of the weapons may have been tested on the nearby Ustyurt plateau. It may also have been tested in a research centre in Krasnoarmeysk near Moscow. Since its independence in 1991, Uzbekistan has been working with the government of the United States to dismantle and decontaminate the sites where the Novichok agents and other chemical weapons were tested and developed.
The formulas for the various Novichok agents are not a Russian secret. The U.S. and the UK surely know how to make these. The agents are said to be made from simply components used in civil industrial processes. (To qualify any agent as "military grade" is by the way nonsense. Many chemical agents used in civil process are also incredibly deadly.) The Porton Down chemical weapon laboratory of the British military is only some 8 miles away from Salisbury where the Skripals were allegedly poisoned. The British government claims that Porton Down identified the agent allegedly used on the Skripals. The laboratory is surely also capable of producing such stuff, just like similar laboratories in other countries are able to do.
Now lets counter May's claims:
Novichok agents are claimed to be up to 10 times as toxic as VX. One drop of VX can kill a person. If the Skripals were poisoned with such an highly effective agent how come they are still alive?
The Soviet Union, not Russia, developed such agents. The main work was done in Uzbekistan. The U.S. helped to dismantled the laboratory.
Russia is likely able to re-produce such agents but so are many, many other countries.
What is Russia's "record of state sponsored assassinations"? The British investigation which claimed that "Russia" was somehow involved in the death of MI6 agent Litvinenko is highly dubious. I am not aware of any other cases. There is a long standing protocol to never bother spies that have been exchanged in a spy-swap.
If Russia sees "some defectors" as legitimate targets why does it not immediately kill them? Skripal was living openly in the UK since 2010. Why would Russia kill him at all and why now?
Given the above it is absurd to conclude that it is "highly likely" that Russia was responsible. If someone is run-over by a BMW is it"highly likely" that the German government is responsible for it?"
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/theresa-mays-45-minutes-claim.html
@Vintage
De unde aveti toate informatiile astea ,mai mult sau mai putin "secrete"?
Chiar daca sunt publice,cum de ati reusit sa le compilati ,aproape instantaneu?Teo
Se cheama Internet, fiu mosului. De Dr. Google ai
auzit? Eh, daca stii cum sa-l intrebi si daca stii si subiectul, iti da toate informatiile. Ai bagat de seama link-ul?
Apropo, ce va sugereaza fotografiile din link-urile de mai jos:
Colin Powell
https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2012/09/08/the-lies-that-led-to-the-iraq-war-and-the-persistent-myth-of-intelligence-failure/
Theresa May:
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/maypowell.jpg
Interesant este asemanarea dintre cele doua probe...care seamana ca doua picaturi de apa...:)))))
@DR.STRANGELOVE 14.03.2018, 01:01
Censored: MI5 links to murdered Litvinenko
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/censored-mi5-links-to-murdered-litvinenko-8160954.html
Un comentariu alambicat si neconvingator!
Daca "novicioc"este un toxic rusesc detinut exclusiv de armata rusa,ce dubii mai are dl.Gosu?
Deasemenea,de ce are dubii legate de un "modus operandi"specific rusesc,cand tot ce se intampla in Rusia "atipicului"Putin ,el insusi fost ofiter de informatii,este neprevazut,Putin fiind un autist declarat de expertii externi?
Oare mirosul de sange nu este rusesc?Teo
Acuma esti mai tare si mai invatat decat analisti politici
precum conf. univ. Armand Gosu, analist de politica externa specializat in spatiul ex-sovietic.
Ce scoala ai urmat? Poate ceva unde gramatica nu s-a predat. Dar nici politica externa de nivel universitar.
Mai ai mute ineptii si frati p-acasa?
Multe nu se leaga! De ce sa-l omoare Putin pe unul care nu mai era
..in domeniul spionajului de 13 ani, impreuna cu fiica sa, cu cateva zile inainte de alegerile prezidentiale? Mai curand adversarii lui Putin ar face-o.
Tipul si fiica lui erau usor de gasit, aveau cont facebook, oricine putea ajunge la ei.
De unde stim ca e noviciuk daca englezii nu permit accesul la investigatii? Poate nu e o otrava exclusiv ruseasca!
Dubios ca cealalta crima la Moscova, acum cativa ani, tot inaintea alegerilor!
@Marin2134 14.03.2018, 01:54
Nu-i nimic dubios. Totu-i clar ca lumina zilei: MI5/MI6. Uite aici:
Censored: MI5 links to murdered Litvinenko
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/censored-mi5-links-to-murdered-litvinenko-8160954.html
Si faptul ca toate astea se intampla la numai cateva zile inaintea alegerilor prezidentiale din Rusia este numai "concidenta"...:)))
@Te-o 14.03.2018, 01:42
Tu ce fumezi amice? Sau nu cunosti limba Romana!? Informatii "mai mult sau mai putin "secrete"? care mai sunt si publice inacelasi timp"...Ma nene, de ineptii stiu ca esti plin pana peste cap, dar m'neata nici sens nu ai, orice ai articula. Ia reciteste-ti capodopera si incearca sa intelegi ceva! Te faci de ras p-aici.
P.S. Orice e public este si accesibil. Capischi? Sau trebuie sa-ti desenez?