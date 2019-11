Mourinho a oferit faza serii in Champions League: Iata de ce a imbratisat un copil de mingi

🗣 @rioferdy5: "I wonder if they have been told as a group, listen get the ball back on."



🗣 @GaryLineker: "Hopefully school will let him off his homework."



🗣 @GlennHoddle: "Hope his school isn't in the Arsenal area!"



The studio discuss the impact of THAT ballboy 😂 pic.twitter.com/gi56NYhcR8