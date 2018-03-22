Klaus Iohannis, la Bruxelles: In acest moment, discutiile pe Brexit arata bine pentru noi. Un raspuns despre Rusia, amanat pentru vineri

mda...
"liderii UE se reunesc la Bruxelles, intr-un summit a carui miza a anuntat-o Angela Merkel: unitatea europeana." cand vine de la persoana care este responsabila de o posibila destramare a EU datorita politicilor ei ... ce sa zic..foarte credibil ! apropo pe masa va fii si problema Sarkozy in catuse si motivul pentru care a luat bani de la dictatorii din Orientul Mijlociu ? este cumva legat de invazia barbara ? cand o sa o vedem si pe Merkel in catuse pentru acelasi motiv ? are sau nu Merkel 500 milioane euro intr-un cont offshore primiti de la dictatorii din Orientul Mijlociu ? de ce continua politica emigratiei nelimitate daca asta duce la o posibila destramare a EU ?
@aschiutza 16:20, "liderii UE se reunesc la Bruxelles" fiindca
sala palatului era ocupata.
din cauza ca dracnea si tradiceanu sunt ocupati cu interviuri penale, a trebuit sa mearga cineva la bruxelles.
m-am gandit ca iohannis ar fii cel mai indicat.
cu atat mai mult cu cat vorbeste in limba materna cu doamna merkel, in franceza sau engleza cu ceilalti parteneri europeni.
asa se explica de ce nici vasilica, nici olgutza nu au fost invitate... o sai- lipseasca lui daddy lover boy microfonu' :)
pe putin il va trimite la gemoniile lui cand termina treaba la bruxelle. nu pierde nimic ca sa mai astepte :)
ps daca nu intelegi anumite cuvinte, cauta in dictionar. in dictionarul limbii romane, nu al limbilor moldovenesti sau ruse :)
Merkel 'open' about her communist past
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she "never concealed anything" about her communist affiliations in former East Germany as a book suggested she hadn't been forthright.
The book by two German journalists cites an allegation that Merkel, who is running for a third term in September 22 elections, had an "agitation and propaganda" role in a Communist Party youth organisation.
IMPORTANT DE CITIT : "I also was a member of the FDGB" – the East German labor union federation – "and in the German-Soviet Friendship Society," Dr Merkel said.
The book by Ralf Georg Reuth and Guenter Lachmann cites Gunter Walther, who worked with Merkel at an East German physics institute in Berlin before the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, as saying she was "secretary for agitation and propaganda" at the institute's Free German Youth cell, according to a preview in the Bild newspaper on Monday.
Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany and easily the world’s most powerful woman, is a fluent Russian speaker.
Merkel was born in Hamburg, West Germany, but her father, an official in the Lutheran Church, moved the family across the border to the East just a few weeks after her birth. Growing up in East Germany where Soviet forces were stationed, Merkel had the opportunity to study Russian, as it was taught in schools as a foreign language.
asa ca noapte buna MacGigi si toti asa zisii anti-comunisti de pe aici ! eu vin cu ARGUMENTE voi cu lozinci IEFTINE :)
Tapare ....tot de tapuit te ti???
iar o musti pe Angela Merkel de unde iti plae mai mult??
De ce nu militezi pentru iesire Romaniei din UE asa cum o face alde-psd?
daca o faci cel putin stiu de ce musti continu pe lideri UE!!
bai baiatule tu ori te faci ca nu intelegi
ori esti platit direct de Merkel ! pai tu confunzi E.U cu Merkel ? LOL adica EU nu poate exista fara gasca de penali a lui Sarkozy / Hollande / Merkel ? asta vrei sa mi spui ? ia citeste matale daca stii si engleza in afara de germana ce scrie aici :
The Federal Statistical Office reports that 281,000 Germans left the country in 2016. Nonetheless the total population increased by 500,000 due to migration, Die Welt reports.
About 23% of the total population of 82 million Germans now have a migrant background according to a census of 2016. In comparison only one tenth of pensioners have a migrant background compared to 38% of children. In Western Germany this number is even higher at 42% for children.
The replacement of Germans by migrants is near record high. The increasing number of Germans leaving the country is countered by a higher fertility rate of non-European migrants and a surge in migration.
In 2015 Germany admitted 2,016,000 migrants, a record since the founding of Germany. In 2016, 1,720,000 migrants were admitted.
With the high migration increase from areas like the Middle East it becomes increasingly important to vet migrants based on skill. Studies found that two thirds of refugees can’t properly read or write and that only 10% are “academics“.
Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Ilse Aigner, stated in 2016:" 90% of the refugees are not qualified to work in Germany".
In an interview with magazine “Alles Roger?", Austrian pop singer Christian Anders attacked Angela Merkel and said she “needs to be locked up in a psychiatric hospital".
Anders said countries “should take some asylum seekers" but “what Merkel has done should be forbidden". “If you invite 20 people to your apartment and 2,000 are at the door it will not end well. Refugees who were rejected as non-refugees in Scandinavia come to Germany", he said.
The musician thinks the situation with migrants could end with serious violence: “I say, the blood will splash meters high." According to Anders, Merkel is “a criminal" and should “be locked up in a psychiatric hospital" for what she has done.
“Thousands of children starve to death every day, while Merkel gets fatter", he added. While criticising Merkel’s Germany, he praised his own country for taking back control of its borders: “Austria is a bit more intelligent and shuts itself off, that’s a good decision."
Left German Politician: It's Good that Germany will be less German and more Islamic
Dupa cum merg lucrurile pe la kolhoz,
se pare ca romanii vor participa la ordinul fuhrerului Grupului etnic german la operatiunea Barbarossa II.Toate declaratiile astea mai mult decat bizare ale lui Hotzomannel sunt contradictorii total-spune ca s-a inteles cu englezii cand kolhoznicii tipa la...englezi,ca el e cu americanii...cand kolhoznicii sunt pe invers,etc.Iar in tara poporul este aproape in situatia de a face revolutie fata de politia politica SRI.O sa fiu curios cu ce oameni va ataca Hotzomannel Rusia,cati romani vor mai fi asa de romani sa-si dea viata pentru kolhoznicii nemtesti.O sa dezerteze si mercenarii aia care sunt astazi in asazisa Armata Romana.
pentru toti "anti-comunistii" fani Merkel
citez din ce spune ea in videoul pus de DW english : "Am fost membra in societatea pentru prietenie germana-sovietica" Angela Merkel (1:05 min in video) ! va las aici videoul (cititi si comentariile oamenilor de la video :)
Percheziții la sediul BMW: suspiciuni privind manipularea emisiilor
adica cum domne nemtii astia care "a semnat" tratatul de la Paris cu incalzirea globala si alea alea tocmai ei sa fie prinsi a doua oara cu ***-n sac ? pai cum domne nu Trump era ala corupt si a luat bani de la dictatorii din Orientul Mijlociu ? aaa nu scuze! ala e Sarkozy vasalul lui Merkel !
O declaratie tampa...
Orice ...exit, chiar si al Bulgariei, d-apoi al Angliei, nu poate fi benefica pentru nimeni din UE.
vor sa mascheze adevarul..
stii...ca pisica cand ascunde...sub pres :)) adica o contributie de 200 milioane lire sterline pe zi..pentru astia de la EU .. nu conteaza :)))))) si nici voi nu trebuie sa stiti ca asta inseamna bani mai multi din parte tuturor tarilor membre :)
oricum iti dai seama de absurditate cand minimizeaza o catastrofa ca Brexitul...de parca U.K ar fii...nici macar Bulgaria :)) de-asta nu-i mai crede nimeni decat astia spalati pe creier si platiti binenteles.ca si Stalin ca si Merkel avea propagandistii lui.
@FreedomHappir
da !! ala deja e un clasic al imbecilitatii germane :)))
trebuie sa-l vezi si pe-asta daca nu-l stii deja :
