Pantilimon, in echipa legendelor lui Manchester City: Romanul va fi antrenat de Guardiola!

Costel Pantilimon este pe lista selecta a jucatorilor invitati de Manchester City sa participe la meciul de gala ce va marca retragerea din activitate a lui Vincent Kompany.
Goalkeeperul roman va face parte din echipa legendelor lui City, formatie ce va infrunta marile staruri din Premier League
.
Iata si componenta celor doua echipe:Legendele lui Manchester CityPortari
: Joe Hart, Costel PantilimonFundasi
: Vincent Kompany, Aleksandr Kolarov, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Kolo Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Richard Dunne, Gael ClichyMijlocasi
: Nigel De Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland, David Silva, Dietmar Hamann, James MilnerAtacanti
: Craig Bellamy, Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko, Mario Balotelli, BenjaniAntrenor:
Pep GuardiolaPremier League All-StarsPortari
: Edwin van der Sar, Shay GivenFundasi
: Phil Neville, Gary Neville, John O'Shea, Wes BrownMijlocasi
: Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs
, Rafael van der Vaart, Cesc FabregasAtacanti
: Thierry Henry
, Robin van PersieAntrenor:
Roberto Martinez
Pantilimon a evoluat la City in perioada 2012-2014, perioada in care a jucat foarte putin, dar a castigat un titlu, o Cupa a Ligii si o Supercupa.
M.D.Urmareste Ziare.com si pe Facebook! Comenteaza si vezi in fluxul tau de noutati de pe Facebook cele mai noi si interesante articole de pe Ziare.com.