Pantilimon, in echipa legendelor lui Manchester City: Romanul va fi antrenat de Guardiola!

Joi, 05 Septembrie 2019, ora 11:18

   

Pantilimon, in echipa legendelor lui Manchester City: Romanul va fi antrenat de Guardiola!
Costel Pantilimon este pe lista selecta a jucatorilor invitati de Manchester City sa participe la meciul de gala ce va marca retragerea din activitate a lui Vincent Kompany.

Goalkeeperul roman va face parte din echipa legendelor lui City, formatie ce va infrunta marile staruri din Premier League.

Iata si componenta celor doua echipe:

Legendele lui Manchester City

Portari: Joe Hart, Costel Pantilimon
Fundasi: Vincent Kompany, Aleksandr Kolarov, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Kolo Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Richard Dunne, Gael Clichy
Mijlocasi: Nigel De Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland, David Silva, Dietmar Hamann, James Milner

Atacanti: Craig Bellamy, Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko, Mario Balotelli, Benjani
Antrenor: Pep Guardiola

Premier League All-Stars

Portari: Edwin van der Sar, Shay Given
Fundasi: Phil Neville, Gary Neville, John O'Shea, Wes Brown
Mijlocasi: Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs, Rafael van der Vaart, Cesc Fabregas
Atacanti: Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie
Antrenor: Roberto Martinez

Pantilimon a evoluat la City in perioada 2012-2014, perioada in care a jucat foarte putin, dar a castigat un titlu, o Cupa a Ligii si o Supercupa.

M.D.


