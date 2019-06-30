Ziare.com
A pozat un lac superb, la peste 3.000 de metri inaltime, in Alpi. Frumusetea lui spune insa o poveste trista

Miercuri, 17 Iulie 2019, ora 00:00

   

A pozat un lac superb, la peste 3.000 de metri inaltime, in Alpi. Frumusetea lui spune insa o poveste trista
Un loc din Alpi, situat la 3.400 de metri inaltime, a fost fotografiat la cateva zile distanta si diferenta e enorma. Intr-o fotografie peisajul este inghetat, iar in cealalta se poate vedea un lac de toata frumusetea. Un lac montan ireal de frumos!

Initial, Bryan Mestre, amator de catarari si fotograf, a postat pe Instagram o poza in care apare lacul, datata 28 iunie 2019. Un alt pasionat de catarari a luat legatura cu el, trimitandu-i o fotografie realizata in acelasi loc, cu doar 10 zile in urma. In acest instantaneu nu e insa nici urma de lac.

De altfel, in zona nu a fost niciodata vreun lac. Acesta a aparut aproape peste noapte, in contextul in care Franta s-a confruntat recent cu un val de canicula, arata IFL Science. Au fost depasite toate recordurile, cea mai inalta temperatura fiind de 45,9 grade Celsius!

Asa cum era de asteptat, si temperaturile montane au crescut. In regiunea Mont Blanc termometrul a urcat pana la 9,3 grade Celsius.

Iar la baza muntelui, in Chamonix, statiune aflata la o altitudine de 1.000 de metri, au fost temperaturi de aproape 40 de grade in acea zi, a povestit fotograful.

Daca in mod normal de la o altitudine de 3.000 de metri temperaturile sunt negative in Alpi, timp de mai multe zile, limita de 0 grade Celsius s-a intalnit in ultima perioada abia la altudinea de 4.700 de metri.

"Inutil sa spun ca lacul a fost o surpriza totala! E localizat la 3.400 - 3.500 de metri. In mod normal, la o asemenea altitudine gasesti doar gheata si zapada, nu apa in stare lichida. De cele mai multe ori, cand stam pentru o zi la aceasta altitudine, apa din sticlele noastre incepe sa inghete", a mai povestit fotograful.

"Am fost acolo de destule ori atat in iunie, iulie si chiar august si nu am vazut niciodata apa in stare lichida", a mai declarat Mestre.

Vezi si Chipul lui Trump va fi sculptat intr-un ghetar care se topeste. Poate asa intelege ca incalzirea globala e reala

A.P.


