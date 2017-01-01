Ziare.com
Nominalizarile la Oscar 2020: Joker si The Irishman intra in cursa urmar la umar. Vezi lista completa

de Alexandra Sandru
Luni, 13 Ianuarie 2020, ora 16:33

   

Nominalizarile la Oscar 2020: Joker si The Irishman intra in cursa urmar la umar. Vezi lista completa
Academia Americana de Film a anuntat luni nominalizarile pentru cea de-a 92-a editie a premiilor Oscar si, cum era de asteptat, Netflix este la putere.

Jokerul lui Todd Phillips, irlandezul lui Martin Scorsese si povestea hollywoodiana a lui Quentin Tarantino sunt printre peliculele cu cele mai multe nominalizari.

Antonio Banderas are prima sa nominalizare, fiind chiar pentru intreaga cariera. Si Scarlett Johansson e pentru prima oara pe liste, insa are doua sanse mari, fiind nominalizata atat pentru cea mai buna actrita in rol principal, cat si in rol secundar.

Iata nominalizarile pentru pentru Oscarurile din 2020:

Cel mai bun film:

  • "Ford v Ferrari"
  • "The Irishman"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"
  • "Joker"
  • "Little Women"
  • "Marriage Story"
  • "1917"
  • "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
  • "Parasite"


Cel mai bun actor in rol principal:

  • Antonio Banderas - "Pain and Glory"
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
  • Adam Driver - "Marriage Story"
  • Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"
  • Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes"


Cea mai buna actrita in rol principal:

  • Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet"
  • Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story"
  • Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women"
  • Charlize Theron - "Bombshell"
  • Renee Zellweger - "Judy"


Cel mai bun actor in rol secundar:

  • Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
  • Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes"
  • Al Pacino - "The Irishman"
  • Joe Pesci - "The Irishman"
  • Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"


Cea mai buna actrita in rol secundar:

  • Kathy Bates - "Richard Jewell"
  • Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"
  • Scarlett Johannson - "Jojo Rabbit"
  • Florence Pugh - "Little Women"
  • Margot Robbie - "Bombshell"


Cel mai bun regizor:

  • Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman"
  • Todd Phillips - "Joker"
  • Sam Mendes - "1917"
  • Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
  • Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"


Cea mai buna animatie:

  • "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" - Dean DeBlois
  • "I Lost My Body" - Jeremy Clapin
  • "Klaus" - Sergio Pablos
  • "Missing Link" - Chris Butler
  • "Toy Story 4" - Josh Cooley


Cel mai bun scurt metraj de animatie:

  • "Dcera" - Daria Kashcheeva
  • "Hair Love" - Matthew A. Cherry
  • "Kitbull" - Rosana Sullivan
  • "Memorable" - Bruno Collet
  • "Sister" - Siqi Song


Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

  • "The Irishman" - Steven Zaillian
  • "Jojo Rabbit" - Taika Waititi
  • "Joker" - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
  • "Just Mercy" - Destin Daniel Cretton si Andrew Lanham
  • "Little Women" - Greta Gerwig
  • "The Two Popes" - Anthony McCarten


Cel mai bun scenariu original:

  • "Knives Out" - Rian Johnson
  • "Marriage Story" - Noah Baumbach
  • "1917" - Sam Mendes si Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" - Quentin Tarantino
  • "Parasite" - Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han


Cel mai bun documentar:

  • "American Factory" - Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
  • "The Cave" - Feras Fayyad
  • "The Edge of Democracy" - Petra Costa
  • "For Sama" - Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
  • "Honeyland" - Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov


Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de actiune:

  • "Brotherhood" - Meryam Joobeur
  • "Nefta Football Club" - Yves Piat
  • "The Neighbors' Window" - Marshall Curry
  • "Saria" - Bryan Buckley
  • "A Sister" - Delphine Girard


Cel mai bun film strain:

  • "Corpus Christi" - Jan Komasa
  • "Honeyland" - Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
  • "Les Miserables" - Ladj Ly
  • "Pain and Glory" - Pedro Almodovar
  • "Parasite" - Bong Joon Ho


