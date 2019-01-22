Au fost anuntate nominalizarile la premiile Oscar 2019 (Video)

Academia Americana de Film a anuntat nominalizarile la premiile Oscar din acest an.
Nominalizarile au fost anuntate de actorii Kumail Nanjiani si Tracee Ellis Ross, la Teatrul Samuel Goldwyn al Academiei.
Aceasta este a 91-a gala de decernare a prestigioaselor premii, care va avea loc la Dolby Theater din Los Angeles, in 24 februarie.Iata nominalizarile din acest an:Cel mai bun film
Cel mai bun regizor
- BlacKkKlansman
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Cea mai buna actrita in rol principal
- Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
- Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
- Adam McKay (Vice)
- Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Cel mai bun actor in rol principal
- Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
- Glenn Close (The Wife)
- Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
- Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
- Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Cea mai buna actrita in rol secundar
- Christian Bale (Vice)
- Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
- Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)
- Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
- Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Cel mai bun actor in rol secundar
- Amy Adams (Vice)
- Marina de Tavira (Roma)
- Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
- Emma Stone (The Favourite)
- Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Cele mai bun costume
- Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
- Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
- Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
- Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
- Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Cel mai bun montaj de sunet
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)
- Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter)
- The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
- Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)
- Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)
Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
Cel mai bun montaj video
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin
Cea mai originala coloana sonora
- BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)
- The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
- Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)
- Vice (Hank Corwin)
Cel mai bun documentar
- Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)
- BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)
- If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)
- Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)
- Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
Cel mai bun film strain
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence
Cea mai buna scenografie
- Capernaum (Liban)
- Cold War (Polonia)
- Never Look Away (Germania)
- Roma (Mexic)
- Shoplifters (Japonia)
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- Black Panther (Hannah Beachler si Jay Hart)
- The Favourite (Fiona Crombie si Alice Felton)
- First Man (Nathan Crowley si Kathy Lucas)
- Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre si Gordon Sim)
- Roma (Eugenio Caballero si Barbara Enriquez)
Cea mai buna cinematografie
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Cel mai bun Machiaj/Hairstyle
- The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)
- Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)
- Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
- A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)
- Cold War (Lukasz Zal)
Cel mai bun film animat
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Vice
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Cel mai original scenariu
- A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters si Eric Roth)
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen si Ethan Coen)
- BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel si Kevin Willmott)
- If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)
- Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener si Jeff Whitty)
Cel mai original cantec
- The Favourite (Deborah Davis si Tony McNamara)
- First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
- Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly si Nick Vallelonga)
- Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
- Vice (Adam McKay)
- "All the Stars" (Black Panther, scris de Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA si Anthony Tiffith); Interpretat de Kendrick Lamar si SZA
- "I'll Fight" (RBG, scris de Diane Warren); Interpretat de Jennifer Hudson
- "The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns, scris de Marc Shaiman si Scott Wittman); Interpretat de Emily Blunt
- "Shallow" (A Star Is Born, scris de Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando si Andrew Wyatt); Interpretat de Bradley Cooper si Lady Gaga
- "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, scris de Dave Rawlings si Gillian Welch); Interpretat de Tim Blake Nelson si Willie Watson