Ziare.com
Life Show > Oscar > premii

Au fost anuntate nominalizarile la premiile Oscar 2019 (Video)

de Andreea Diochetanu
Marti, 22 Ianuarie 2019, ora 15:56

   

Au fost anuntate nominalizarile la premiile Oscar 2019 (Video)
Academia Americana de Film a anuntat nominalizarile la premiile Oscar din acest an.

Nominalizarile au fost anuntate de actorii Kumail Nanjiani si Tracee Ellis Ross, la Teatrul Samuel Goldwyn al Academiei.

Aceasta este a 91-a gala de decernare a prestigioaselor premii, care va avea loc la Dolby Theater din Los Angeles, in 24 februarie.

Iata nominalizarile din acest an:

Cel mai bun film
  1. BlacKkKlansman
  2. Black Panther
  3. Bohemian Rhapsody
  4. The Favourite
  5. Green Book
  6. Roma
  7. A Star Is Born
  8. Vice

Cel mai bun regizor
  1. Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
  2. Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
  3. Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
  4. Adam McKay (Vice)
  5. Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Cea mai buna actrita in rol principal
  1. Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
  2. Glenn Close (The Wife)
  3. Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
  4. Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
  5. Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)



Cel mai bun actor in rol principal
  1. Christian Bale (Vice)
  2. Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
  3. Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)
  4. Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
  5. Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)



Cea mai buna actrita in rol secundar
  1. Amy Adams (Vice)
  2. Marina de Tavira (Roma)
  3. Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
  4. Emma Stone (The Favourite)
  5. Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Cel mai bun actor in rol secundar
  1. Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
  2. Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
  3. Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
  4. Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
  5. Sam Rockwell (Vice)


Cele mai bun costume
  1. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)
  2. Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter)
  3. The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
  4. Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)
  5. Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)



Cel mai bun montaj de sunet
  1. Black Panther
  2. Bohemian Rhapsody
  3. First Man
  4. A Quiet Place
  5. Roma

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet
  1. Black Panther
  2. Bohemian Rhapsody
  3. First Man
  4. Roma
  5. A Star Is Born

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat
  1. Animal Behaviour
  2. Bao
  3. Late Afternoon
  4. One Small Step
  5. Weekends

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj
  1. Detainment
  2. Fauve
  3. Marguerite
  4. Mother
  5. Skin

Cel mai bun montaj video
  1. BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)
  2. Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)
  3. The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
  4. Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)
  5. Vice (Hank Corwin)



Cea mai originala coloana sonora
  1. Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)
  2. BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)
  3. If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)
  4. Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)
  5. Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)

Cel mai bun documentar
  1. Free Solo
  2. Hale County This Morning, This Evening
  3. Minding the Gap
  4. Of Fathers and Sons
  5. RBG

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
  1. Black Sheep
  2. End Game
  3. Lifeboat
  4. A Night at the Garden
  5. Period. End of Sentence

Cel mai bun film strain
  1. Capernaum (Liban)
  2. Cold War (Polonia)
  3. Never Look Away (Germania)
  4. Roma (Mexic)
  5. Shoplifters (Japonia)



Cea mai buna scenografie
  1. Black Panther (Hannah Beachler si Jay Hart)
  2. The Favourite (Fiona Crombie si Alice Felton)
  3. First Man (Nathan Crowley si Kathy Lucas)
  4. Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre si Gordon Sim)
  5. Roma (Eugenio Caballero si Barbara Enriquez)

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
  1. Avengers: Infinity War
  2. Christopher Robin
  3. First Man
  4. Ready Player One
  5. Solo: A Star Wars Story



Cea mai buna cinematografie
  1. The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)
  2. Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)
  3. Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
  4. A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)
  5. Cold War (Lukasz Zal)

Cel mai bun Machiaj/Hairstyle
  1. Border
  2. Mary Queen of Scots
  3. Vice

Cel mai bun film animat
  1. Incredibles 2
  2. Isle of Dogs
  3. Mirai
  4. Ralph Breaks the Internet
  5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
  1. A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters si Eric Roth)
  2. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen si Ethan Coen)
  3. BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel si Kevin Willmott)
  4. If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)
  5. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener si Jeff Whitty)

Cel mai original scenariu
  1. The Favourite (Deborah Davis si Tony McNamara)
  2. First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
  3. Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly si Nick Vallelonga)
  4. Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
  5. Vice (Adam McKay)

Cel mai original cantec
  1. "All the Stars" (Black Panther, scris de Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA si Anthony Tiffith); Interpretat de Kendrick Lamar si SZA
  2. "I'll Fight" (RBG, scris de Diane Warren); Interpretat de Jennifer Hudson
  3. "The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns, scris de Marc Shaiman si Scott Wittman); Interpretat de Emily Blunt
  4. "Shallow" (A Star Is Born, scris de Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando si Andrew Wyatt); Interpretat de Bradley Cooper si Lady Gaga
  5. "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, scris de Dave Rawlings si Gillian Welch); Interpretat de Tim Blake Nelson si Willie Watson



Iata care au fost marii castigatori de la ceremonia din 2018.


Urmareste Ziare.com si pe Facebook! Comenteaza si vezi in fluxul tau de noutati de pe Facebook cele mai noi si interesante articole de pe Ziare.com.

Citeste mai multe despre nominalizari premiile oscar nominalizari oscar 2019 filme oscar 2019 filme premii Oscar 2019
Sursa: Ziare.com

Articol citit de 5868 ori

primesti mail pentru fiecare reply
aduni puncte si rezervi prima pozitie
faci parte din
» DigiSport.ro

A prevestit tragedia! Incredibil ce i-a spus Sala unui coleg, dupa ce aterizase in Franta cu avionul disparut
» PlayTech.ro

Vortexul polar se va schimba radical. Cum va schimba asta vremea
» News.ro

Lazar, despre OUG privind contestatia in anulare: Legea penala nu retroactiveaza si o stie si domnul ministru; este o cale mai mult politica
» Libertatea.ro

Cum poti sa castigi o vila de lux in Canada, pentru doar 100 de lei
» Business24.ro

Tesla Model 3 a primit aprobarea pentru Europa! Livrarile incep in februarie
» Ziare.com

Petra Kvitova face o declaratie plina de sinceritate dupa ce a intrecut-o pe Simona Halep in clasamentul WTA
Recomandari din
Astrocafe.ro
Efectul charismatic
Efectul charismatic
Oracolscop 21 - 27 ianuarie 2019
Oracolscop 21 - 27 ianuarie 2019
Eclipsa totala de Luna in Leu, 21 ianuarie 2019
Eclipsa totala de Luna in Leu, 21 ianuarie 2019

Urmareste Ziare.com pe

Urmareste stirile Ziare.com pe Facebook
 
Top stiri din Life Show
Au fost anuntate nominalizarile la premiile Oscar 2019 (Video)Au fost anuntate nominalizarile la premiile Oscar 2019 (Video)
Rapperul Chris Brown a fost arestat la Paris pentru violRapperul Chris Brown a fost arestat la Paris pentru viol
Clipul zilei: Doi porci nestingheriti pe un bulevard din Cluj Clipul zilei : Doi porci nestingheriti pe un bulevard din Cluj
Iata dovada ca florile pot auzi! Experimentul care nu lasa loc de dubiiIata dovada ca florile pot auzi! Experimentul care nu lasa loc de dubii
Cu mult inainte de Tinder sau alte site-uri de dating, un copac slujea drept petitorCu mult inainte de Tinder sau alte site-uri de dating, un copac slujea drept petitor
Donald si Melania Trump sunt nominalizati la premiile Zmeura de Aur 2019Donald si Melania Trump sunt nominalizati la premiile Zmeura de Aur 2019
Toate stirile din Life Show
Nu exista comentarii postate de utilizatori.



Platforma pentru solutionarea online a litigiilor