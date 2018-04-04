Ziare.com
Porosenko i-a cerut Rusiei sa elibereze marinarii ucraineni, "retinuti in mod brutal"

Luni, 26 Noiembrie 2018, ora 14:17

   

Porosenko i-a cerut Rusiei sa elibereze marinarii ucraineni, "retinuti in mod brutal"
Presedintele ucrainean Petro Porosenko a cerut, luni, Rusiei sa elibereze marinarii si navele ucrainene arestati in stramtoarea Kerci, subliniind ca Moscova a incalcat dreptul international.

Marinarii ucraineni au fost "retinuti in mod brutal, cu incalcarea legilor internationale", a declarat Porosenko intr-o reuniune a Consiliului de Securitate Nationala al Ucrainei, transmit dpa si Armenpress.

Seful statului ucrainean le-a solicitat autoritatilor ruse "sa-i transfere pe marinari partii ucrainene, impreuna cu navele, si sa asigure detensionarea situatiei in Marea Azov".

Fortele navale ucrainene au anuntat, duminica seara, ca Rusia a deschis focul asupra unui grup de nave ucrainene in Marea Neagra, in urma incidentului fiind raniti sase marinari ucraineni.

Navele, arestate de armata rusa, incercau sa treaca prin stramtoarea Kerci pentru a ajunge in Marea Azov, unde se afla destinatia lor finala, portul Mariupol.

Incidentul armat a avut loc dupa ce trecerea convoiului ucrainean a fost blocata initial de un cargou rus plasat sub podul dintre Crimeea si Rusia, peste stramtoarea Kerci.

Rusia a confirmat arestarea a trei nave militare ucrainene si utilizarea fortei in stramtoarea Kerci, dar a precizat ca a recurs la masura pentru a forta navele ucrainene sa se opreasca, dupa ce acestea intrasera ilegal in apele teritoriale ruse. Potrivit serviciului rus de securitate FSB, trei marinari ucraineni au fost raniti in incidentul armat si ei beneficiaza in prezent de ingrijiri medicale.

Situatia creata de acest incident va fi analizata, luni, de Consiliul de Securitate al ONU, intr-o reuniune de urgenta, au declarati diplomati occidentali, care au precizat ca aceasta a fost solicitata atat de Rusia, cat si de Ucraina. Moscova a cerut ca reuniunea sa aiba loc la ora locala 11:00 (16:00 GMT).

Citeste mai multe detalii despre acest grav incident din apropierea Romaniei:


Sursa: AGERPRES

ala care-i pe locul doi in sondaje la prezidentiale in ucraina are

vreo doua scoli in america si ceva la cazier (dupa wikipedia)

In May 2014 the General Prosecutor Office of Ukraine stated that Anatoliy Hrytsenko’s actions (as one of ex-Ministers of Defense) have brought the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the state of inappropriate combat readiness. The criminal proceedings have been opened.

In 2016, the General Prosecutor Office of Ukraine published materials of investigation “Russian war aggression against Ukraine". According to published data, when Anatoliy Hrytsenko served as minister of defense war equipment had been sold out amounted to the sum of UAH 1 316.17 mln.

The investigation states that this has been one of the main factors which led to the occupation of Crimea and parts of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Several journalist investigations state that Anatoliy Hrytsenko was involved in corruption schemes of selling of military encampments and other military objects as well as discarding military property.

On April 4, 2018, National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) informed that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Office initiated a criminal proceeding based on results of state financial audit of "Viysktorhservis" consortium.

An investigation conducted by website "Argument" found out documents signed by Hrytsenko. According to these documents, in 2005-2007 Hrytsenko sold 24 hectares of land owned by the Ministry of Defense to ex-mayor of Kyiv Leonid Chernovetsky.

 

Lucru care nu se intampla de ani de zile in cazul

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition. Astia sunt atacati brutal, de fiecare data, in apele internationale. Da' te pui cu ipocrizia west-ului!?

"Situatia creata de acest incident va fi analizata, luni, de Consiliul de Securitate al ONU, intr-o reuniune de urgenta, au declarati diplomati occidentali..."

 

Ukrainienii tot viseaza ca ii va ajuta "America", tot la fel romanii

iar pe de alta parte rusii si americanii merg la "furat" impreuna ca si in WW-II

 


