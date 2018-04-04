Porosenko i-a cerut Rusiei sa elibereze marinarii ucraineni, "retinuti in mod brutal"

ala care-i pe locul doi in sondaje la prezidentiale in ucraina are
vreo doua scoli in america si ceva la cazier (dupa wikipedia)
In May 2014 the General Prosecutor Office of Ukraine stated that Anatoliy Hrytsenko’s actions (as one of ex-Ministers of Defense) have brought the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the state of inappropriate combat readiness. The criminal proceedings have been opened.
In 2016, the General Prosecutor Office of Ukraine published materials of investigation “Russian war aggression against Ukraine". According to published data, when Anatoliy Hrytsenko served as minister of defense war equipment had been sold out amounted to the sum of UAH 1 316.17 mln.
The investigation states that this has been one of the main factors which led to the occupation of Crimea and parts of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Several journalist investigations state that Anatoliy Hrytsenko was involved in corruption schemes of selling of military encampments and other military objects as well as discarding military property.
On April 4, 2018, National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) informed that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Office initiated a criminal proceeding based on results of state financial audit of "Viysktorhservis" consortium.
An investigation conducted by website "Argument" found out documents signed by Hrytsenko. According to these documents, in 2005-2007 Hrytsenko sold 24 hectares of land owned by the Ministry of Defense to ex-mayor of Kyiv Leonid Chernovetsky.
Lucru care nu se intampla de ani de zile in cazul
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition. Astia sunt atacati brutal, de fiecare data, in apele internationale. Da' te pui cu ipocrizia west-ului!?
"Situatia creata de acest incident va fi analizata, luni, de Consiliul de Securitate al ONU, intr-o reuniune de urgenta, au declarati diplomati occidentali..."
Ukrainienii tot viseaza ca ii va ajuta "America", tot la fel romanii
iar pe de alta parte rusii si americanii merg la "furat" impreuna ca si in WW-II