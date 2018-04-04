Porosenko i-a cerut Rusiei sa elibereze marinarii ucraineni, "retinuti in mod brutal"

Rusia a redeschis traficul maritim in stramtoarea Kerci, dupa incidentul cu Ucraina

Marinarii ucraineni au fost "retinuti in mod brutal, cu incalcarea legilor internationale", a declarat Porosenko intr-o reuniune a Consiliului de Securitate Nationala al Ucrainei, transmit dpa si Armenpress.Seful statului ucrainean le-a solicitat autoritatilor ruse "sa-i transfere pe marinari partii ucrainene, impreuna cu navele, si sa asigure detensionarea situatiei in Marea Azov".Fortele navale ucrainene au anuntat, duminica seara, ca Rusia a deschis focul asupra unui grup de nave ucrainene in Marea Neagra, in urma incidentului fiind raniti sase marinari ucraineni.Navele, arestate de armata rusa, incercau sa treaca prin stramtoarea Kerci pentru a ajunge in Marea Azov, unde se afla destinatia lor finala, portul Mariupol.Incidentul armat a avut loc dupa ce trecerea convoiului ucrainean a fost blocata initial de un cargou rus plasat sub podul dintre Crimeea si Rusia, peste stramtoarea Kerci.Rusia a confirmat arestarea a trei nave militare ucrainene si utilizarea fortei in stramtoarea Kerci, dar a precizat ca a recurs la masura pentru a forta navele ucrainene sa se opreasca, dupa ce acestea intrasera ilegal in apele teritoriale ruse. Potrivit serviciului rus de securitate FSB, trei marinari ucraineni au fost raniti in incidentul armat si ei beneficiaza in prezent de ingrijiri medicale.Situatia creata de acest incident va fi analizata, luni, de Consiliul de Securitate al ONU, intr-o reuniune de urgenta, au declarati diplomati occidentali, care au precizat ca aceasta a fost solicitata atat de Rusia, cat si de Ucraina. Moscova a cerut ca reuniunea sa aiba loc la ora locala 11:00 (16:00 GMT).