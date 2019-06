Moment amuzant cu Darren Cahill la Sports Festival: Cum a explicat australianul fotografia inedita cu Simona Halep

Darren Cahill just explained that photograph. Simona was playing against Serena Williams in Indian Wells.



"SH: Darren, what do I do now? She's kicking my ass!

DC: I kinda see that... do you want me to go there and kick her ass? 😅

SH: Then she would kick your ass too"



damn 😂 pic.twitter.com/MNvRAZ1bqh