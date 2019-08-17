Ziare.com
Simona Halep isi schimba strategia inainte de US Open: "Nu mai vreau zile libere"

Sambata, 17 August 2019, ora 12:45

   

Simona Halep isi schimba strategia inainte de US Open si anunta ca vrea sa renunte la vacanta pentru a se pregati asa cum trebuie pentru ultimul turneu de Grand Slam al sezonului.

Daca pana acum dupa aproape fiecare turneu ea spunea ca abia asteapta vacanta, de aceasta data ea a precizat clar ca nu mai vrea zile libere.

Halep va incerca sa isi gaseasca ritmul competitional inainte de US Open, sperand sa ajunga la New York in forma optima.

"Nu mai vreau zile libere! Voi incerca sa ma recuperez cat se poate de repede, iar dupa aceea voi continua sa muncesc", a anuntat romanca intr-o conferinta de presa.

Chiar daca nu a spus-o cu subiect si predicat, ea pune eliminarile premature de la Rogers Cup si Cincinnati in seama vacantei prelungite pe care si-a luat-o dupa castigarea Wimbledon.

Chiar daca a fost o pauza binemeritata dupa o performanta istorica pentru ea si pentru tenisul romanesc, vacanta a scos-o din ritm, iar asta s-a vazut din plin pe hardul american.

Pentru ca nu va mai juca niciun turneu pana la US Open ea va mai ramane o perioada la Cincinnati pentru a se pregati suplimentar inainte de a calatori la New York.

Fostul numar 1 WTA il are alaturi si pe Darren Cahill, antrenorul care a transformat-o intr-o tenismena de top si care ii da in continuare indicatii desi, oficial, nu mai face parte din echipa ei.

M.D.


Sursa: Ziare.com

Sa-si puna cartea "The Inner Game of Tennis "– W. Timothy Gallwey"

sub perna si sa viseze la US OPEN.
This book is considered the bible on the mental game of Tennis. In "The Inner Game of Tennis Gallwey" describes the distinction between Self-1 and Self-2 in Tennis. Self-1 is the ego-mind that tells you “Hit the ball harder" for example and Self-2 is the doer or your natural ability. He talks about the importance of quieting Self-1 to allow yourself to get in the zone. This concept was groundbreaking when the book was first published and I think it is still the best book to read on the mental game of Tennis!................................................
Alta carte este "Open, by Andre Agassi" unde recunoaste ca el s-a dopat si a castigat Grand Slam-uri

 

