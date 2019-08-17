Simona Halep isi schimba strategia inainte de US Open: "Nu mai vreau zile libere"

Sa-si puna cartea "The Inner Game of Tennis "– W. Timothy Gallwey"
sub perna si sa viseze la US OPEN.
This book is considered the bible on the mental game of Tennis. In "The Inner Game of Tennis Gallwey" describes the distinction between Self-1 and Self-2 in Tennis. Self-1 is the ego-mind that tells you “Hit the ball harder" for example and Self-2 is the doer or your natural ability. He talks about the importance of quieting Self-1 to allow yourself to get in the zone. This concept was groundbreaking when the book was first published and I think it is still the best book to read on the mental game of Tennis!................................................
Alta carte este "Open, by Andre Agassi" unde recunoaste ca el s-a dopat si a castigat Grand Slam-uri