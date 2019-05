Cum s-au schimbat calculele in clasamentul WTA dupa ultimele evenimente de la Roland Garros: Pe ce pozitie se afla Simona Halep

With Kiki Bertens' retirement, only No.2 Karolina Pliskova can overtake No.1 Naomi Osaka in Paris.



- Osaka clinches the No.1 ranking if she makes the final.



- Pliskova can take the No.1 by making the final, but if Osaka makes the SF, then KP must win the title. #RG19 pic.twitter.com/qjgQsxBNi1