Meteo: Nu scapam de ploi si se racoreste

Meteoroligii anunta pentruploi in toata tara. Temperaturile maxime vor ajunge la 12 grade in Moldova, 10 in Maramures, 11 in Crisana, 11 in Transilvania, 13 in Banat, 13 in Oltenia, 13 in Muntenia si 14 grade in Dobrogea.In Bucuresti, joi, maxima atinge 13 grade.5 grade9 grade13 grade5 grade6 grade7 grade10 grade6 grade10 grade14 grade10 grade12 grade10 grade11 grade12 grade12 grade6 grade, ploile se retrag in Moldova, Dobrogea si Moldova. Vor fi 15 grade in Moldova, 11 in Maramures, 12 in Crisana, 13 in Transilvania, 13 in Banat, 16 in Oltenia, 17 in Muntenia si 17 grade in Dobrogea.In Bucuresti, vineri, maxima atinge 16 grade.12 grade11 grade13 grade12 grade11 grade10 grade13 grade12 grade14 grade15 grade9 grade14 grade11 grade14 grade13 grade18 grade13 gradeA.G.