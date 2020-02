Meteo: Weekend cu ploi, dar si cu temperaturi in crestere

Ziare.

com

va ploua in aproape toata tara, exceptie facand Dobrogea. Vor fi maxime de 11 grade in Moldova, 6 in Maramures, 5 in Crisana, 8 in Transilvania, 7 in Banat, 8 in Oltenia, 12 in Muntenia si 11 grade in Dobrogea.In Bucuresti, maxima atinge 12 grade.7 grade4 grade9 grade8 grade4 grade6 grade9 grade7 grade11 grade11 grade5 grade10 grade6 grade9 grade7 grade14 grade8 gradevor fi averse doar in Muntenia. Se anunta maxime de 12 grade in Moldova, 8 in Maramures, 9 in Crisana, 9 in Transilvania, 9 in Banat, 12 in Oltenia, 12 in Muntenia si 11 grade in Dobrogea.In Bucuresti, vor fi 12 grade.4 grade8 grade9 grade8 grade7 grade8 grade12 grade7 grade9 grade11 grade9 grade12 grade9 grade12 grade11 grade12 grade6 gradeIn prima zi din martie se anunta cateva averse. Astfel,vor fi maxime de 14 grade in Moldova, 10 in Maramures, 12 in Crisana, 13 in Transilvania, 14 in Banat, 14 in Oltenia, 15 in Muntenia si 13 grade in Dobrogea.In Bucuresti, duminica, maxima atinge 14 grade.10 grade10 grade11 grade12 grade8 grade12 grade13 grade12 grade13 grade14 grade12 grade13 grade13 grade14 grade13 grade16 grade12 gradeA.G.