Romania va produce propriul ventilator medical. Este proiectat de Academia Tehnica Militara

Dacă nu se modifică legislația funcționarii din ANM vor anula toate
avizările militare pe PPE și echipamente după ridicarea stării de urgență. In tandem cu cei din MS. O soluție este de a declara acest sector strategic și avizările de producție date de armată să nu poată fi ridicate decat de armată.
Britanicii au spus despre ventilatoarele chinezești că omoară
pacientul nu-l vindecă. UK's Smiths makes ventilator available to other producers
British technology firm Smiths Group said it was making one of its ventilators available for other manufacturers to produce, part of a coordinated attempt to tackle a shortage of life-saving equipment as coronavirus spreads.
The group's Smiths Medical unit was providing intellectual property and advice to other companies to make its PARAPAC Plus lightweight ventilators, and it was ramping up its own production at its site in Luton, just north of London.
Smiths said it was also talking to contract manufacturers to add production capacity in the US and elsewhere.