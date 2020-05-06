Romania va produce propriul ventilator medical. Este proiectat de Academia Tehnica Militara

Ziare.

Ventilatorul mecanic este un produs romanesc si a fost realizat in urma colaborarii stiintifice dintre Academia Tehnica Militara "Ferdinand I", universitate politehnica de prestigiu a Ministerului Apararii Nationale si BlueSpace Tehnology (BST), un operator economic recunoscut in Industria Nationala de Aparare.Proiectul a demarat in urma cu o luna, iar echipa de cadre didactice, cercetatori si studenti doctoranzi ai Academiei au lucrat intr-un ritm accelerat, pentru a raspunde cerintelor cu care tara noastra se confrunta in prezent, se arata intr-un comunicat de presa al MApN.Academia Tehnica Militara "Ferdinand I" a asigurat partea de proiectare a ventilatorului, in timp ce BlueSpace Tehnology s-a ocupat de integrarea si dezvoltarea acestui demonstrator tehnologic spre faza de prototip pentru a fi omologat si introdus in procesul de fabricatie."Am aratat ca suntem o institutie credibila nu doar in sondaje, ci si in fapte. Demonstratorul tehnologic al ventilatorului mecanic pe care l-am vazut, astazi, functionand reprezinta o realizare tehnica remarcabila.Urmeaza pasii cei mai importanti: omologarea prototipului si integrarea in productie. Am mare incredere in echipa de cercetatori de la Academia Tehnica Militara. Vom duce la capat acest angajament si vom produce in tara un echipament de care avem mare nevoie", a transmis ministrul apararii, Nicolae Ciuca.