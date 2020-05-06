Ziare.com
Romania va produce propriul ventilator medical. Este proiectat de Academia Tehnica Militara

de Comunicat de presa
Miercuri, 06 Mai 2020, ora 21:20

   

Romania va produce propriul ventilator medical. Este proiectat de Academia Tehnica Militara
Academia Tehnica Militara din Bucuresti a proiectat un ventilator mecanic medical, care ii va ajuta sa respire pe bolnavii de COVID-19.

Ventilatorul mecanic este un produs romanesc si a fost realizat in urma colaborarii stiintifice dintre Academia Tehnica Militara "Ferdinand I", universitate politehnica de prestigiu a Ministerului Apararii Nationale si BlueSpace Tehnology (BST), un operator economic recunoscut in Industria Nationala de Aparare.

Proiectul a demarat in urma cu o luna, iar echipa de cadre didactice, cercetatori si studenti doctoranzi ai Academiei au lucrat intr-un ritm accelerat, pentru a raspunde cerintelor cu care tara noastra se confrunta in prezent, se arata intr-un comunicat de presa al MApN.

Academia Tehnica Militara "Ferdinand I" a asigurat partea de proiectare a ventilatorului, in timp ce BlueSpace Tehnology s-a ocupat de integrarea si dezvoltarea acestui demonstrator tehnologic spre faza de prototip pentru a fi omologat si introdus in procesul de fabricatie.

"Am aratat ca suntem o institutie credibila nu doar in sondaje, ci si in fapte. Demonstratorul tehnologic al ventilatorului mecanic pe care l-am vazut, astazi, functionand reprezinta o realizare tehnica remarcabila.

Urmeaza pasii cei mai importanti: omologarea prototipului si integrarea in productie. Am mare incredere in echipa de cercetatori de la Academia Tehnica Militara. Vom duce la capat acest angajament si vom produce in tara un echipament de care avem mare nevoie", a transmis ministrul apararii, Nicolae Ciuca.


Dacă nu se modifică legislația funcționarii din ANM vor anula toate

avizările militare pe PPE și echipamente după ridicarea stării de urgență. In tandem cu cei din MS. O soluție este de a declara acest sector strategic și avizările de producție date de armată să nu poată fi ridicate decat de armată.

 

Britanicii au spus despre ventilatoarele chinezești că omoară

pacientul nu-l vindecă. UK's Smiths makes ventilator available to other producers
British technology firm Smiths Group said it was making one of its ventilators available for other manufacturers to produce, part of a coordinated attempt to tackle a shortage of life-saving equipment as coronavirus spreads.

The group's Smiths Medical unit was providing intellectual property and advice to other companies to make its PARAPAC Plus lightweight ventilators, and it was ramping up its own production at its site in Luton, just north of London.

Smiths said it was also talking to contract manufacturers to add production capacity in the US and elsewhere.

 

