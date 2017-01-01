Ziare.com
Brutarul roman care s-a batut cu teroristii de la Londra cere daune pentru drama prin care trece

Florin Morariu, romanul care la inceputul lunii iunie a anului trecut a devenit erou in Marea Britanie dupa l-a lovit pe un teorist in timpul unui atentat la Londra, este acum horatat sa ceara daune pentru drama prin care trece.

"Din pacate statul britanic nu m-a ajutat cu nimic. Am fost obligat sa ma intorc in Romania dupa ce proprietara locuintei in care stateam cu chiriei m-a rugat sa plec de acolo deoarece se temea pentru ca atacatorii erau din acelasi cartier. Nu am mai avut unde sa dorm. Nu mai aveam bani, am plecat doar cu un troler si intr-un tricou, lasasem geaca mea unei femei care lesinase pe strada in timpul incidentelor. Mergeam pe strada prin Londra, ma vedeam la televizor in vitrinele magazinelor de acolo, dar eu eram un imigrant fara casa si fara bani", a declarat Florin Morariu pentru Mediafax.

La scurt timp dupa atentant, Florin Morariu s-a intalnit si cu reprezentantii Ambasadei Romaniei de la Londra carora le-a cerut o locuinta si un job nou "Cred ca este normal, deoarece nu ma simt in siguranta", explica el atunci.

Oficialii ambasadei i-au explicat ca nu-l pot ajuta din cauza "limitarilor de natura legala ale competentei ambasadei pe teritoriul britanic" si i-au aratat ca doar politia britanica este in masura sa ii ofere protectie pe teritoriul Regatului Unit.

Acum ieseanul spune ca ii este teama sa se intoarca la Londra deoarece ii este frica pentru viata lui. "Sincer va spun ca imi este si teama sa ma intorc la Londra, pentru ca am sentimentul ca voi fi nevoit sa ma uit mereu peste umar", a mai spus Florin Morariu.

