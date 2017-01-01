Brutarul roman care s-a batut cu teroristii de la Londra cere daune pentru drama prin care trece

De parca doar in Londra....
...poate merge!!! Nici macar un interviu la BBC care sa il umple de lovele, ce rusine pentru britanici!!!
Imi semnaleaza ....
...un baraj la muci!?
hahaha!!!
cele 5 minute de faima au trecut. acum nu mai are nimeni nevoie de tine.
nu esti un bun businessman. trebuia sa vorbesti cu un lawyer cum sa faci turul televiziunilor sa le povestesti incredibila istorie a la hollywood.
norocul vine o data in viatza. ai ratat , inapoi in romania.
Problema e ca n-a facut parte din distributie. Asemenea
"evenimente teroriste" sunt regizate in amanunt si actorii, pardon teroristii, sunt alesi pe spranceana. Asta s-a bagat ca musca-n lapte, gata-gata sa le strice productia. Hahahaha!.
Si noi ne cerem scuze domnului....
.. Florin Morariu! V-am confundat cu un erou, cu un roman adevãrat! Dar se pare cã.... v-a trecut! Doar gandul de a te adresa Ambasadei cu cererea de locuintã, spune multe...
aici zice ca de frica nu s-a mai dus la lucru cineva minte el sau...
But one of the heroes of the attack is too traumatised to return to work, his manager has revealed.
Baker Florin Morariu bravely hit an attacker over the head with a crate and ushered around 20 people to safety in the Bread Ahead bakery during the frenzied attack.
Mr Morariu was hailed on social media as a hero for his selfless actions but has been too traumatised to return to the area, Bread Ahead's owner Justin Gellatly said.
Mr Gellatly said: "The whole night shift were affected (by the incident). Florin threw a bread crate at them...He's pretty traumatised by the whole thing. He's not been back to Borough yet we're looking at posting him in another branch."
wow......toti trollicii de p'aci sapa tare la popor......
.....cu orice okazie......
....dati tare baieti in brutarul roman!....doar asa va scoateti copeicile.....si mai petreceti si voi putin o vacanta pe pamint.......
....intr-o situatie absolut subiectiva nu te bagi cu secerica si topor sovietic........