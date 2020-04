Bisericile se adapteaza in lupta cu COVID-19: Credinciosii participa la slujbe din masina (Foto)

"The 2,000-year tradition of gathering at church has suddenly been interrupted across the world by the coronavirus."



A church in South Korea is offering drive-in services during the #coronavirus outbreak #코로나19 pic.twitter.com/WoTbz7FIgK - QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 5, 2020

It was a beautiful night for Drive-In Church. ⛪️? pic.twitter.com/C9nxcemqNy - Beavertown GMC (@beavertowngmc) April 2, 2020

Had a great time "assembling" with our church. 2nd week doing a drive-in service & it still felt like I was in the movie "cars". It's odd, but I like it better than staring at my laptop while preaching. Had some visitors from the subdivision who heard us last week on the FM dial. pic.twitter.com/OhjijPW2rD - Mike Kleitz (@CRBC_Pastor) March 30, 2020

We're having "drive-in" church at Clearview Baptist Church in Heber Springs, AR pic.twitter.com/11qhnCWP3z - David Allen (@DavidAl13832236) March 29, 2020

Multiple pics. Thanks to Courier Journal. Drive-In Church. On Fire Christian Church. 5627 New Cut Rd. Louisville. Sunday. 10:30am and 7pm. Wednesday 7pm pic.twitter.com/Zwf21CFwhl - Chuck Salvo (@CSalvo_OnFire) March 29, 2020

De exemplu, in Seul, zeci de masini au fost aliniate una langa alta pe un teren, iar oamenii l-au ascultat pe pastor, doar lasand putin geamul in jos, conform Republic World Si o biserica misionara din Anglia face acelasi lucru. Slujba este transmisa la radio, iar oamenii se strang si o asculta impreuna, dar fiecare in masina sa.Si un pastor din Indiana a apelat la aceeasi metoda pentru a-si aduce enoriasii aproape.Si in Heber Springs s-a repetat scenariul.Si astfel de slujbe au loc in mai multe tari.A.G.