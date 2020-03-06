Ziare.com
Numarul persoanelor infectate cu coronavirus a depasit pragul de 100.000 - presa

Vineri, 06 Martie 2020, ora 18:20

   

Numarul persoanelor infectate cu coronavirus a depasit pragul de 100.000 - presa
Numarul persoanelor infectate cu noul coronavirus a depasit vineri pragul de 100.000 la nivel global, transmit agentiile de presa Reuters si AFP, care au centralizat date guvernamentale oficiale.

La nivel global, au fost contaminate 100.002 persoane, iar 3.407 au decedat, scrie AFP, citand cifre oficiale disponibile vineri 6 martie la ora 15:00 GMT.

La randul sau, Reuters publica un bilant centralizat la ora 14:00 GMT, care indica de asemenea peste 100.000 de persoane infectate si peste 3.400 de decese.

In Romania, vineri dupa amiaza a fost confirmat al noualea caz de infectare cu coronavirus.

Asadar, acum in Romania avem 3 cazuri de pacienti vindecati de COVID-19 si inca 6 cazuri in care testele au iesit pozitive.

In plus, mai sunt trei romani cu coronavirus in Italia, confirmati de MAE, dar si unul in Spania, despre care insa au aparut informatii deocamdata doar in presa iberica.

Pe de alta parte, cei doi romani infectati de pe nava din Japonia s-au vindecat si se vor intoarce acasa.


Sursa: AGERPRES

Articol citit de 560 ori

How many people got the flu in 2019?

In total, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died.

Acuma, faceti si voi socoteala si comparati cu titlu de speriat de mai sus.

 

How many people get the flu each year worldwide?

Seasonal flu kills 291,000 to 646,000 people worldwide each year, according to a new estimate that's higher than the previous one of 250,000 to 500,000 deaths a year. The new figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other groups were published Dec. 13 in The Lancet medical journal.

https://www.google.com/search?q=how+many+people+got+flu+in+2019+worldwide&rlz=1C1GGRV_enUS753US753&oq=how+many+people+got+flu+in+2019+worldwide&aqs=chrome..69i57.26431j0j8&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

 

