Rata de contaminare cu COVID-19 a scazut in premiera la mai putin de 1 in Germania

Vineri, 17 Aprilie 2020, ora 13:48

   

Rata de infectare cu noul coronavirus, atent urmarita, a scazut pentru prima data la mai putin de 1 in Germania, in contextul in care prima economie din Europa a anuntat o relaxare progresiva a restrictiilor impotriva pandemiei.

Acest indicator, care masoara numarul mediu de persoane contaminate de fiecare bolnav de COVID-19, a scazut la 0,7, conform estimarii publicate, joi seara, de Institutul Robert Koch, autoritatea federala insarcinata cu monitorizarea epidemiologica, potrivit AFP.

Cazurile de infectare cu noul coronavirus confirmate in Germania au crescut cu 3.380, ajungand la 133.830, releva date publicate vineri de Institutul Robert Koch, potrivit Reuters.

Este a treia zi consecutiv, in care numarul de noi infectari accelereaza.

Numarul deceselor a crescut de asemenea cu 299, ajungand la 3.868, mai arata datele oficiale.

Citeste mai multe despre rata contaminarae coronavirus Germania
Sursa: AGERPRES

Articol citit de 1968 ori

2 comentarii
Logic ..scade și accelerează (?!!)

Nu-i mai lăsați pe băieții de la rubrica de sport să scrie (!)

 

E corect ce scrie: de Pastele catolic oamenii s-au infectat

Asadar, cei care au socializat duminica, ieri prezentau simptome. Este vorba de procedura de calcul: datele de acum 4 zile sunt folosite pentru a calcula rata reproducerii (R).

The reproduction number, R, is the mean number of persons infected by a case. R can only be estimated
and not directly extracted from the notification system. The current estimate is R= 0.7 (95% confidence
interval: 0.5-0.8) and is based on current electronically notified cases (16/04/2020, 12:00 A.M.) and an
assumed mean generation time of 4 days. Cases with disease onset on the preceding 3 days were
excluded from the estimation as their low number due to incomplete reporting would lead to an unstable
estimate. For more details on the methodology see Epid. Bull. 17 | 2020 (in German)
https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/Infekt/EpidBull/Archiv/2020/17/Art_02.html


