Rata de contaminare cu COVID-19 a scazut in premiera la mai putin de 1 in Germania

E corect ce scrie: de Pastele catolic oamenii s-au infectat
Asadar, cei care au socializat duminica, ieri prezentau simptome. Este vorba de procedura de calcul: datele de acum 4 zile sunt folosite pentru a calcula rata reproducerii (R).
The reproduction number, R, is the mean number of persons infected by a case. R can only be estimated
and not directly extracted from the notification system. The current estimate is R= 0.7 (95% confidence
interval: 0.5-0.8) and is based on current electronically notified cases (16/04/2020, 12:00 A.M.) and an
assumed mean generation time of 4 days. Cases with disease onset on the preceding 3 days were
excluded from the estimation as their low number due to incomplete reporting would lead to an unstable
estimate. For more details on the methodology see Epid. Bull. 17 | 2020 (in German)
https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/Infekt/EpidBull/Archiv/2020/17/Art_02.html