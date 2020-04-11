Un pacient Covid-19 in stare grava a fost adus de la Suceava la Bucuresti cu o aeronava MApN

se arunca cu bani in stanga si in dreapta
costul zborului sunt convins ca e mai mare decat a unui ventilator , se face circ la greu Iohanis e dus pe fenta arafat e presedinte !
Numele pacientului?
Din moment ce numele si statutul pacientului nu este mentionat,sigur trebuie sa fie un *** din mediul politic ori sobolan ticalos nemernic din PSD!
bregovic+iggy pop
A howling wind is whistling in the night
My dog is growling in the dark
Something's pulling me outside
To ride around in circles
I know that you have got the time
'Cause anything I want, you do
You'll take a ride through the strangers
Who don't understand how to feel
In the death car, we're alive
In the death car, we're alive
I'll let some air come in the window
Kind of wakes me up a little
I don't turn on the radio
They play ***, like, you know
When your hand was down on my dick
It felt quite amazing
And now that, that is all over
All we've got is the silence
In the death car, we're alive
In the death car, we're alive
So come on mandolins, play
When I touched you
I felt that you still had your baby fat
And a little taste of baby's breath
Makes me forget about death
At your age, you're still joking
It ain't time yet for the choking
So now we can own the movie
And know each other truly
In the death car, we're alive
In the death car, we're alive
We're alive
I want to hear some mandolins