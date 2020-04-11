Ziare.com
Un pacient Covid-19 in stare grava a fost adus de la Suceava la Bucuresti cu o aeronava MApN

de Redactia Ziare.com
Sambata, 11 Aprilie 2020, ora 19:00

   

Un pacient aflat in stare grava si confirmat pozitiv cu SARS-CoV2 a fost transportat, sambata, de la Suceava la Bucuresti, cu o aeronava MApN dotata cu un modul de izolare si ventilator respirator.

Astfel, o aeronava de tip C-27J Spartan apartinand Fortelor Aeriene Romane, configurata pentru misiuni de evacuare medicala, a efectuat o misiune umanitara de urgenta pe ruta Bucuresti - Suceava si retur, pentru transferul unui pacient care are si Covid-19.

O echipa a SMURD Bucuresti a fost la bordul aeronavei, dotata cu un modul de izolare cu aparat de ventilatie mecanica si o grupa pentru decontaminarea personalului si a echipamentelor.

Suceava ramane focarul principal de Covid-19 din Romania, cu 1,614 cazuri confirmate.


