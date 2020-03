Cutremur de 5,4 grade in Croatia. Mai multe ziduri s-au prabusit si un copil a murit (Foto) UPDATE

Just found out that #Croatia had a 5.3 #earthquake while on quarantine of #COVID19 . Is everyone ok? https://t.co/9nBVVg3JDb

Strong earthquake in Croatian capital Zagreb this morning, March 22th 2020. Thank God, there is no victims, as far as we know, but material damage is evident. People are outside their homes, waiting another potential strokes, but they must keep distance because of corona