E sau nu epidemie de gripa? Inca o femeie a murit, numarul deceselor a ajuns la 17

Vineri, 09 Februarie 2018, ora 19:03

   

E sau nu epidemie de gripa? Inca o femeie a murit, numarul deceselor a ajuns la 17
O femeie in varsta de 78 de ani, din Capitala, a murit din cauza gripei, numarul deceselor ajungand la 17 de la inceputul sezonului rece, potrivit Institutului National de Sanatate Publica.

"Institutul National de Sanatate Publica (INSP) informeaza, prin Centrul National de Supraveghere si Control a Bolilor Transmisibile, ca o femeie in varsta de 78 de ani, din Bucuresti, a murit, fiind confirmata cu virus gripal tip A, in curs de subtipare, avand conditii medicale preexistente si antecedente vaccinale necunoscute", se arata intr-un comunicat.

Este al 17-lea deces confirmat cu virus gripal in sezonul 2017-2018.

Purtatorul de cuvant al Ministerului Sanatatii, Oana Grigore, a precizat, ca femeia a murit la Institutul de Pneumoftiziologie "Marius Nasta".

De altfel, doua spitale din Capitala, respectiv Spitalul Clinic "Victor Babes" si Institutul National de Boli Infectioase Prof. Dr. Matei Bals, au intrat in carantina din cauza numarului mare de cazuri de gripa.

Ministrul Sanatatii, Sorina Pintea, sustinea joi, cand 16 persoane murisera deja din cauza virusului gripal, ca in acest moment nu avem in Romania o epidemie.

3 comentarii
Stam foarte bine in comparatie cu multe tari

Flu death toll hits 254 in the UK: Killer outbreak sees a 15% surge in patients hospitalised.
The flu death toll in the UK has now reached 254, latest figures reveal as the end of this year's killer outbreak edges further closer.

Some 215 deaths are believed to have struck England, 27 are known to have died in Scotland and 12 in Northern Ireland. No precise data exists for Wales.

And 5,300 have been left hospitalised from the deadly bug so far this winter, with so-called 'Japanese flu' responsible for almost half of these cases.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-5368109/Flu-death-toll-hits-254-UK.html#ixzz56dGdAwJ5

 

...nu fa confuzie...

...nu datorita "sistemului" medical stam mai bine. ci datorita saraciei. tarile bogate, unde lumea circula (avion, tren, masina) des, unde nu de putine ori lumea face naveta si de 100km zilnic job/casa, tari cu mari aglomerari urbane de minim 5 milioane locuitori sunt mult mai susceptibile unui astfel de virus decat noi. in america e si mai rea situatia.

Vaccinati-va!

Indiferenet de ce zic semi-doctii !

 


