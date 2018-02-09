E sau nu epidemie de gripa? Inca o femeie a murit, numarul deceselor a ajuns la 17

Stam foarte bine in comparatie cu multe tari
Flu death toll hits 254 in the UK: Killer outbreak sees a 15% surge in patients hospitalised.
The flu death toll in the UK has now reached 254, latest figures reveal as the end of this year's killer outbreak edges further closer.
Some 215 deaths are believed to have struck England, 27 are known to have died in Scotland and 12 in Northern Ireland. No precise data exists for Wales.
And 5,300 have been left hospitalised from the deadly bug so far this winter, with so-called 'Japanese flu' responsible for almost half of these cases.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-5368109/Flu-death-toll-hits-254-UK.html#ixzz56dGdAwJ5
...nu fa confuzie...
...nu datorita "sistemului" medical stam mai bine. ci datorita saraciei. tarile bogate, unde lumea circula (avion, tren, masina) des, unde nu de putine ori lumea face naveta si de 100km zilnic job/casa, tari cu mari aglomerari urbane de minim 5 milioane locuitori sunt mult mai susceptibile unui astfel de virus decat noi. in america e si mai rea situatia.