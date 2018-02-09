E sau nu epidemie de gripa? Inca o femeie a murit, numarul deceselor a ajuns la 17

Ziare.

"Institutul National de Sanatate Publica (INSP) informeaza, prin Centrul National de Supraveghere si Control a Bolilor Transmisibile, ca o femeie in varsta de 78 de ani, din Bucuresti, a murit, fiind confirmata cu virus gripal tip A, in curs de subtipare, avand conditii medicale preexistente si antecedente vaccinale necunoscute", se arata intr-un comunicat.Este al 17-lea deces confirmat cu virus gripal in sezonul 2017-2018.Purtatorul de cuvant al Ministerului Sanatatii, Oana Grigore, a precizat, ca femeia a murit la Institutul de Pneumoftiziologie "Marius Nasta".De altfel, doua spitale din Capitala, respectiv Spitalul Clinic "Victor Babes" si Institutul National de Boli Infectioase Prof. Dr. Matei Bals, au intrat in carantina din cauza numarului mare de cazuri de gripa.Ministrul Sanatatii, Sorina Pintea, sustinea joi, cand 16 persoane murisera deja din cauza virusului gripal, ca in acest moment nu avem in Romania o epidemie.