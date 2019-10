Arbitrul care a scandalizat lumea tenisului si-a aflat pedeapsa (Video)

BREAKING VIDEO! Umpire Moscarella giving any kind of advice to player during toilet break "Stay focused" "Come on" "2 minutes and its over" "Match should be 61 61 you had 45 break points" "Focused please" etc (via @Giampao57271089 ). Is this acceptable? https://t.co/htvLadXVpv

BREAKING VIDEO! More about the umpire behaviour in that match. Said to ballgirl ""You are fantastic" "Very sexy" "Are you ok? It's hot. Do you feel hot? Phisically or emotionally?" Is this acceptable addressed to a young girl even if said "as a joke"?https://t.co/IUHEZ5oySa