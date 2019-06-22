Inca un caz "Bianca Andreescu" pentru tenisul romanesc: Organizatorii de la Wimbledon i-au dat un wild card jucatoarei pe care Romania a pierdut-o

@Numai la furat de gandesti...fata nu are nici o tangenta cu Romania
Emma s-a nascut in Canada iar de la virsta de doi ani locuieste in Anglia si are cetatenia britanica
"Born in Toronto to Romanian and Chinese parents, Raducanu moved to the UK when she was two and grew up in Kent. She now lives just outside Orpington and attends the local grammar school, while practising at a nearby club in Bromley."
MERCI , MAESTRE !
Name :Emma RADUCANUBorn:2002Birth place:Toronto, CanadaNationality:Great BritainPlays:Right Handed (Double Handed Backhand)Age Started Tennis:5Favourite Surface:Hard View this player's Pro Circuit Profile