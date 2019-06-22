Ziare.com
Inca un caz "Bianca Andreescu" pentru tenisul romanesc: Organizatorii de la Wimbledon i-au dat un wild card jucatoarei pe care Romania a pierdut-o

Sambata, 22 Iunie 2019, ora 21:01

   

Inca un caz "Bianca Andreescu" pentru tenisul romanesc: Organizatorii de la Wimbledon i-au dat un wild card jucatoarei pe care Romania a pierdut-o
Dupa Bianca Andreescu, inca o tenismena cu origini romanesti a ales sa reprezinte o alta tara.

Este vorba despre Emma Raducanu, o jucatoare in varsta de 16 ani ce va concura pentru Marea Britanie in turneul de la Wimbledon.

Organizatorii turneului de Grand Slam i-au acordat un wild card si tanara sportiva va lua startul in calificari.

Nascuta din tata roman si mama asiatica, Emma Raducanu ocupa locul 524 in clasamentul WTA.

Ea este vazuta de specialisti drept cea mai buna tanara jucatoare din Marea Britanie.

In 2015, Emma Raducanu a fost desemnata cea mai buna junioare din lume. In plus, pe cand avea doar 13 ani, tot in 2015, Emma a castigat prestigiosul turneu Nike Junior International, destinat sportivelor sub 18 ani.

C.S.


@Numai la furat de gandesti...fata nu are nici o tangenta cu Romania

Emma s-a nascut in Canada iar de la virsta de doi ani locuieste in Anglia si are cetatenia britanica
"Born in Toronto to Romanian and Chinese parents, Raducanu moved to the UK when she was two and grew up in Kent. She now lives just outside Orpington and attends the local grammar school, while practising at a nearby club in Bromley."

 

MERCI , MAESTRE !

Name :Emma RADUCANUBorn:2002Birth place:Toronto, CanadaNationality:Great BritainPlays:Right Handed (Double Handed Backhand)Age Started Tennis:5Favourite Surface:Hard View this player's Pro Circuit Profile

 

